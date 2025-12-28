BJP govt in Delhi ends 2025 with a mixed record after returning to power post 27 years. While schemes like Ayushman Bharat and Atal Canteen were launched, major promises such as women’s cash aid and subsidised LPG cylinders remain pending.

The BJP returned to power in Delhi after a gap of 27 years, ending the decade-long rule of the Aam Aadmi Party earlier in 2025. As the year draws to a close, the new government's report card shows a mix of quick action, partial delivery, and several big promises still waiting to be fulfilled.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who also holds the finance portfolio, now faces a demanding period ahead as Delhi moves closer to 2026.

Early focus on health and welfare schemes

Soon after taking charge, the BJP government moved fast to roll out the Ayushman Bharat health insurance scheme in the capital. The health care initiative was seen as a major step, as the scheme had not been implemented in Delhi under the previous government.

Another fulfilled promise came with the launch of Atal Canteen. Under this scheme, construction workers, daily wage earners and slum residents can get meals for just Rs 5. The move was widely welcomed by low-income groups struggling with rising food prices.

In health care, the government also launched Ayushman Arogya Mandirs and introduced the Vaya Vandana Yojana to support senior citizens.

Big promises still on hold

Despite these steps, the chief minister has openly admitted that several headline poll promises are still on the drawing board.

One of the most closely watched commitments is the Mahila Samriddhi Yojana. Under this scheme, the BJP had promised monthly financial help of Rs 2,500 to economically weaker women. Many residents are waiting for clarity on when and how the scheme will begin.

Another major promise yet to be delivered is subsidised LPG cylinders at Rs 500, along with two free refills every year during Holi and Diwali. These benefits continue to be eagerly awaited by families across the city.

Public outreach and administrative changes

Governance outreach became a key focus area for the new government. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta personally led weekly Jan Sunwai programmes at her official residence, Mukhyamantri Jan Sewa Sadan. These meetings were presented as a direct way for citizens to raise complaints and seek solutions.

On the administrative front, the government created two new districts, increasing Delhi’s total to 13. The aim was to improve service delivery and reduce pressure on existing district offices.

Pollution remains a stubborn challenge

Air pollution continued to be one of Delhi’s biggest problems in 2025. Despite several measures, the city remained choked by smog through much of the winter.

Steps such as the 'no PUCC, no fuel' rule, mechanical road sweeping, anti-smog guns and mist sprayers provided only temporary relief. For most of the season, pollution levels stayed in the 'unbreathable' category, highlighting the limits of short-term solutions.

Education and hospital expansion plans

In education, the government introduced the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Act, 2025. The law aims to stop private schools from increasing fees without clear justification.

The government also announced plans to complete 11 under-construction hospital projects. Once finished, these facilities are expected to add more than 10,000 beds to the public healthcare system.

Infrastructure and budget priorities

Infrastructure remained central to the BJP’s narrative. Gupta presented a Rs 1 lakh crore budget for 2025–26, focusing on roads, drinking water supply and cleaning the Yamuna.

Delhi received Rs 800 crore from the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund. The Public Works Department has set a target to repair 500 km of roads by March 2026.

Clearances were granted for long-pending projects like Barapullah Phase-III and the Nand Nagri flyover. Meanwhile, the proposed 55-km elevated Ring Road corridor moved to the feasibility stage.

Water management and Yamuna clean-up

Water issues, a long-standing concern in Delhi, saw renewed attention. The government unveiled a drainage master plan aimed at reducing waterlogging and flood-related accidents over the next five years.

To help the Delhi Jal Board recover pending dues, a one-time late payment surcharge waiver on water bills was announced.

Cleaning the Yamuna remained a core promise. A 45-point action plan involving several agencies was launched, and projects worth over Rs 1,800 crore were announced under 'Sewa Pakhwara' events.

Looking ahead to a crucial year

As Delhi prepares to enter 2026, the Rekha Gupta government stands at a defining moment. While several initiatives have been rolled out, many key welfare promises remain incomplete. At the same time, civic challenges like pollution, water management and infrastructure continue to test the government’s capacity to deliver.