MCD Leader Ankush Narang blamed Delhi Minister Ashish Sood for the death of a 25-year-old biker who fell into a pothole. The victim's family alleged police inaction, while AAP and BJP engaged in a blame game over the tragic incident.

Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Leader of the House Ankush Narang on Friday held Delhi Minister Ashish Sood responsible for the death of a 25-year-old biker, Kamal Dhyani, who allegedly fell into a pothole in Janakpuri. Speaking to ANI, Narang said, "A person on a bike falls into a pothole right outside the house of Delhi Minister Ashish Sood at night. His family searches for him all night and goes to seven police stations, but none of them file a report... Ashish Sood is responsible for the death of this child..."

Family Alleges Police Inaction

The family reportedly approached multiple police stations overnight, but no immediate action was taken. According to Dhyani's brother, they only received information about his death after contacting officials the next morning. A friend of the deceased criticised the police for failing to track Dhyani's mobile phone location during the search.

AAP Calls Death 'Murder', Blames BJP

Describing the incident as "not an accident, but murder," Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener and former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attributed the tragedy to "extreme negligence" and an "utterly irresponsible attitude" of the BJP government. In a post on X, he wrote, "This is not an accident, but murder. The BJP has learned nothing even from the Noida incident. Extreme negligence and an utterly irresponsible attitude have now become the hallmark of BJP governments, and it is the common people who are paying the price for it. May God grant strength to that family which lost their child due to the government's negligence." The reference was to a similar fatality in Noida in January, when an IT professional lost his life after his car plunged into an unmarked, water-filled construction pit amid dense fog.

AAP Delhi President Saurabh Bharadwaj also took to X to criticise the Delhi government, alleging that authorities failed to act on prior incidents and "lie every day" about safety measures. "Shocking !!! An innocent biker fell into a deep pothole on the road, got stuck, lay there all night, and died. The BJP government in Delhi has learned nothing from the Noida incident. They just keep lying every day. Janakpuri District Centre, Delhi," Bharadwaj posted.

Details of the Janakpuri Incident

Kamal Dhyani (25) allegedly died after falling into a pit in the Janakpuri area of the national capital on Thursday night, while returning home on his motorcycle. The deceased has been identified, according to the police.

Police Criticised for Failed Search Effort

Dhyani's brother claimed that the family did not recieve any help even after visiting six police stations and received the information only after calling him on his phone in the morning, which was received by an official to extend the news of his death.

Dhyani's friend condemned the police department, saying that they neglected the urgency of the situation by not providing the exact location of his mobile phone during the search, resulting in his death. He further questioned how his phone could not be tracked last night. (ANI)