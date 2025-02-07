Delhi: Bihar woman gives birth on train at Anand Vihar with RPF's help

A woman from Bihar's Samastipur gave birth to a baby girl on a train at Delhi’s Anand Vihar Railway Station with the help of RPF personnel and passengers. An ambulance later took them to a hospital. Both mother and child are healthy, officials confirmed.

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): A woman from Bihar's Samastipur gave birth to a baby girl in a train coach at Anand Vihar Railway Station in Delhi with the help of the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

RPF Sub-Inspector Naveen Kumari, who was on duty on Thursday at the time, swiftly responded to the situation, coordinating with a police constable and fellow passengers to help with the delivery before arranging for the mother and child to be transferred to a hospital for further care.

"I was on duty when I got the information. I called the ambulance. A lady from Bihar's Samastipur was having labour pain. With the help of a police constable and other women in the coach, we helped in the delivery and later we sent them to hospital," Kumari told ANI.

RPF inspector Shailendra Kumar said that both mother and child are doing well.

"We received the information from a train that goes to Saharsa from Anand Vihar, about the labour pain of the woman. Our lady Sub-Inspector, along with other staff went there and with the help of other women in coach, the delivery was done. Later, an ambulance came and we sent them to the hospital. Both the newborn and the mother are doing well," he said.

In 2024, a woman gave birth to a baby on a Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC) bus with the help of the bus conductor and fellow women passengers. The woman was identified as Shweta Ratnam and the bus conductor was identified as R Saroja.

The woman experienced intense labour pains while travelling on a 1Z RTC bus from Musheerabad Depot. She had boarded the bus at Aramghar, but the situation escalated as the bus reached Bahadurpura.

TGSRTC Managing Director, VC Sajjanar appreciated the conductor and the women passengers for their timely help and humanitarian gesture. (ANI)

