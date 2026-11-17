The Delhi Assembly will hold its Winter Session from December 18 to 23, as announced by CM Rekha Gupta. The focus will be on development and public welfare. Separately, the Tis Hazari Court granted bail to an accused in a security breach case.

Delhi Assembly Winter Session Announced

The Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly will be held from December 18 to December 23, according to an official release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Tuesday. The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta at the Delhi Secretariat.

According to the CMO statement, the Chief Minister stated that serious and meaningful discussions regarding important issues related to Delhi's development and public welfare schemes would take place during the session. She further stated that the government is committed to making necessary decisions, prioritising the public interest above all else, and implementing them effectively.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday paid a courtesy call on Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu and held discussions on the national capital's development, public welfare, and the upcoming Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly.

Security Breach Case Update

Meanwhile, Tis Hazari Court on Friday granted regular bail to Sarabjeet Singh, who is accused in the Delhi Legislative Assembly Security Breach case, considering his medical condition and his period of custody since April 2026. The court noted that the accused is suffering from Bipolar Disorder and the investigation is complete.