The Delhi Assembly's upcoming session will address a censure motion regarding the Lok Sabha Speaker's removal resolution. The agenda also includes the presentation of various committee reports and the tabling of CAG reports by the Chief Minister.

Censure Motion, Committee Reports on Agenda

The Delhi Legislative Assembly is set to take up key business on Monday, including a censure motion moved by Member Shikha Roy concerning the resolution brought by the Opposition in the Lok Sabha for the removal of the Lok Sabha Speaker. The House will also see the presentation of several reports, with Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht and Abhay Verma presenting the Fourth Report of the Business Advisory Committee, Ajay Mahawar and Arvinder Singh Lovely presenting the First and Second Reports of the Committee on Public Accounts, Ajay Mahawar and Satish Upadhyay presenting the Third Report of the same Committee, and Parduyman Singh Rajput alongside Abhay Verma presenting the Second Report of the Committee of Privileges.

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CAG and Departmental Reports to be Tabled

In addition, Chief Minister and Finance Minister Rekha Gupta will lay on the Table copies of multiple reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General of India relating to state finances, performance audits, and the functioning of key departments and universities in Delhi for the years 2020-2023.

Minister of Higher Education Ashish Sood will lay annual accounts and separate audit reports of the Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi, Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar University of Delhi, and the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board, along with the Annual Report of IIIT Delhi.

Minister of Food & Supplies Manjinder Singh Sirsa will also lay copies of notifications from the Weights and Measures Department pertaining to amendments in Delhi Legal Metrology (Enforcement) Rules.

Delhi Budget Session from March 23

The Budget for the National Capital Territory of Delhi is scheduled to be presented in the House on March 24, 2026, marking a key highlight of the session and setting the stage for important financial and policy deliberations.

The release on Saturday said the upcoming Budget Session assumes particular significance in the legislative calendar, as key financial and policy matters are set to be deliberated, shaping the governance and developmental trajectory of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

The Second Part of the Fourth Session (Budget Session) of the Eighth Legislative Assembly will be held from March 23 to 25, 2026. (ANI)