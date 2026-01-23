Light rain in Delhi improved the air quality from 'very poor' to 'poor', with the AQI at 297. While this brought slight relief, many areas still recorded 'very poor' air. This comes after GRAP Stage III curbs were revoked due to improving trends.

Light rain and a thunderstorm in the national capital on Friday brought slight relief from pollution as the air quality remained in the "poor" category, with the AQI recorded at 297 at 7 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). There was a marginal improvement compared to Thursday morning, when the AQI was in the 'very poor' category at 312.

AQI in Various Localities

Several parts of the national capital continued to experience poor air quality, with Anand Vihar recording an AQI of 317, Ashok Vihar 335, Wazirpur 351, Punjabi Bagh 326, RK Puram 315, Bawana 342, ITO 266, Chandni Chowk 326, and Dwarka Sector 8 at 316, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Meanwhile, the temperature in the city was around 16.4 degrees Celsius at 7 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As per AQI classification, a reading between 0 and 50 is 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor' and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Several parts of Jammu also witnessed rainfall, with chilly weather conditions prevailing across the city.

GRAP Stage III Restrictions Lifted

A day earlier, the Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) revoked all Stage III actions across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect January 22, in view of the improvement in air quality and forecast trends.

A statement from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change read: "The Sub-Committee had invoked Stage III of GRAP on 16.01.2026, following a deterioration in Delhi's average AQI."

Subsequently, Delhi's air quality showed a downward trend. As per the daily AQI Bulletin provided by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the average AQI improved from 378 on 20.01.2026 to 330 on 21.01.2026 and 322 on 21.01.2026. In view of this improving trend and based on air quality and meteorological forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM), the CAQM Sub-Committee met today to review the situation. (ANI)