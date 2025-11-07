A technical issue in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) led to delays for at least 100 flights. Authorities are coordinating a response, with controllers processing flight plans manually.

Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Friday stated that the matter is being addressed as a priority, with close coordination among ATC, DIAL, and other stakeholders, following delays to at least 100 flights caused by a technical issue in the Air Traffic Control (ATC) system. Passengers have been advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight updates.

Delhi Airport and Passenger Reaction

In a post on X, Delhi Airport shared, "We regret the disruption being experienced at IGIA due to a technical issue at ATC that is affecting flight operations. This matter is being addressed on priority with close coordination among ATC, DIAL, and other stakeholders." https://x.com/DelhiAirport/status/1986672546960580825

"Passengers are requested to follow updates from their airlines regarding revised schedules. Thank you for your cooperation," the post read.

Yogesh, a passenger from Jaipur at Delhi airport, expressed frustration over flight delays, saying he had received no official updates and there was no information displayed on board. Speaking to ANI, Yogesh said, "I am going to Switzerland. I am getting phone calls but I have not received any message from air agency...We have not received any official intimation...There is no display on board, I will no better once I go on."

Air traffic control (ATC) refers to a ground-based service in which controllers manage and guide the movement of aircraft both on the ground and within controlled airspace.

AAI Addresses Technical Glitch

Earlier, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said that technical teams are working to restore the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports Air Traffic Control (ATC) data. AAI added that controllers are currently processing flight plans manually, resulting in further delays.

In a post on X, AAI wrote, "Flight operations at Delhi Airport are experiencing delays due to a technical issue in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), which supports Air Traffic Control data."

"Controllers are processing flight plans manually, leading to some delays. Technical teams are working to restore the system at the earliest. We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of all passengers and stakeholders," the post read.

Airlines Issue Advisories

Several airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet issued advisories alerting passengers about possible delays following disruptions in flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital. (ANI)