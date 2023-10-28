Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Delhi's air quality remains 'poor', likely to dip further during the day

    Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Saturday with the air quality index (AQI) recorded at 286. The air quality in other national capital regions such as Noida and Gurugram was in 'poor' and 'moderate' categories, respectively.

    Delhi air quality remains poor likely to dip further during the day gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 28, 2023, 1:25 PM IST

    Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Saturday with the air quality index (AQI) recorded at 286, according to latest data from SAFAR-India. The air quality in other national capital regions such as Noida and Gurugram was in 'poor' and 'moderate' categories, respectively.

    On Friday, Delhi's air quality was at 261, Noida's at 220, and Gurugram's at 224, placing all three of the NCR cities in the "poor" category. According to the Centre's Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the national capital's air quality is likely to worsen to 'very poor' category later in the day. This drop will primarily happen due to slow wind speed and a drop in temperatures, news agency PTI reported.

    According to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality of Delhi stood at 293 - a deterioration from 286 recorded at 6.30 am on Saturday. In many parts of Delhi, the quality of the air has already declined to 'very poor'. The AQI at 8 am in Anand Vihar was 358, in Bawana it was 331, in Burari it was 337, in Dwarka it was 331, in Jahangirpuri it was 361, in Mundka it was 361, in Punjabi Bagh it was 331, and in Nehru Nagar it was 333, according to real-time CPCB statistics.

    During the winter, Delhi-NCR's air quality reaches dangerous levels due to unfavourable weather, emissions from firecrackers and stubble burning, as well as local sources of pollution. More than 2,500 incidences of stubble burning have been registered this year, according to news agency ANI.

    The second phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented for Delhi in order to address the deteriorating air quality. Additionally, after Environment Minister Gopal Rai's declaration earlier this week, the Delhi government launched its 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign on October 26. The programme encourages drivers to switch off their engines when stopped at red lights in an effort to reduce air pollution in the city.

    Last Updated Oct 28, 2023, 1:25 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Mahua Moitra admits giving Parliament login credentials to Darshan Hiranandani reveals gifts received gcw

    Mahua Moitra admits giving Parliament login credentials to Darshan Hiranandani; reveals 'gifts' received

    'Only paternal love...' Actor-politician Suresh Gopi apologises for alleged misbehaviour with woman journalist rkn

    'Only paternal love...' Actor-politician Suresh Gopi apologises for alleged misbehaviour with woman journalist

    Pay Rs 20 crore or we will kill you Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani gets death threat gcw

    'Pay Rs 20 crore or we will kill you': Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani gets death threat

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-625 October 28 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE rkn

    Kerala Lottery Results Karunya KR-625 October 28 2023: Check winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall with thunder today; yellow alert in 8 districts rkn

    Kerala to receive heavy rainfall with thunder today; yellow alert in 8 districts

    Recent Stories

    'I am scared': New song from Vijay starrer Leo out now rkn

    'I am scared': New song from Vijay starrer Leo out now

    Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi wedding: Pawan Kalyan spotted with wife Anna Lezhneva off to Italy vma

    Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi wedding: Pawan Kalyan spotted with wife Anna Lezhneva off to Italy

    Jio MAMI Film Festival: The 'The Buckingham Murders' becomes opening film of the event

    Jio MAMI Film Festival: The 'The Buckingham Murders' becomes opening film of the event

    The Railway Men teaser OUT: R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon shines in mini-series based on Bhopal gas tragedy ATG

    The Railway Men teaser OUT: R. Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon shines in mini-series based on Bhopal gas tragedy

    Mahua Moitra admits giving Parliament login credentials to Darshan Hiranandani reveals gifts received gcw

    Mahua Moitra admits giving Parliament login credentials to Darshan Hiranandani; reveals 'gifts' received

    Recent Videos

    Chinese fighter pilot makes a dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Chinese fighter pilot's dangerous move at US B-52 over South China Sea (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Caught on CCTV: Cop thrown into the air after speeding SUV rams into barricade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    They are anti-social, promote anarchy RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism

    'They are anti-social, promote anarchy...' RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Woke and Wokism (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Exclusive IDF Major says terrorists slaughtered Israelis this is a crime against humanity VKP

    Israel-Hamas War Exclusive: 'Israelis were slaughtered... this is a crime against humanity'

    Video Icon
    Israel Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be'eri

    Israel-Hamas War Report: The story of Hamas savagery at Kibbutz Be’eri

    Video Icon