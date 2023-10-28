Delhi's air quality remains 'poor', likely to dip further during the day

Delhi's air quality remained in the 'poor' category on Saturday with the air quality index (AQI) recorded at 286. The air quality in other national capital regions such as Noida and Gurugram was in 'poor' and 'moderate' categories, respectively.

On Friday, Delhi's air quality was at 261, Noida's at 220, and Gurugram's at 224, placing all three of the NCR cities in the "poor" category. According to the Centre's Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the national capital's air quality is likely to worsen to 'very poor' category later in the day. This drop will primarily happen due to slow wind speed and a drop in temperatures, news agency PTI reported.

According to data by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality of Delhi stood at 293 - a deterioration from 286 recorded at 6.30 am on Saturday. In many parts of Delhi, the quality of the air has already declined to 'very poor'. The AQI at 8 am in Anand Vihar was 358, in Bawana it was 331, in Burari it was 337, in Dwarka it was 331, in Jahangirpuri it was 361, in Mundka it was 361, in Punjabi Bagh it was 331, and in Nehru Nagar it was 333, according to real-time CPCB statistics.

During the winter, Delhi-NCR's air quality reaches dangerous levels due to unfavourable weather, emissions from firecrackers and stubble burning, as well as local sources of pollution. More than 2,500 incidences of stubble burning have been registered this year, according to news agency ANI.

The second phase of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented for Delhi in order to address the deteriorating air quality. Additionally, after Environment Minister Gopal Rai's declaration earlier this week, the Delhi government launched its 'Red Light On, Gaadi Off' campaign on October 26. The programme encourages drivers to switch off their engines when stopped at red lights in an effort to reduce air pollution in the city.