Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar on November 21 to inaugurate the six-lane Kachchi Dargah-Bidupur bridge and launch various development projects in Vaishali, amid criticism from RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav regarding state support.

PM Modi Set to Launch Major Infrastructure Projects in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar on November 21 and reach Vaishali, where he will inaugurate the Kachchi Dargah-Bidupur six-lane bridge and inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for several development projects in the state. The details of the Prime Minister's visit were shared during a press conference addressed by the state presidents of NDA constituents.

BJP Bihar president Sanjay Saraogi said the NDA government would complete one year in office on November 20 and a major programme would be organised at Raja Pakar block to mark the occasion. He said Modi would visit Bihar on November 21 to participate in the programme and described the Prime Minister's visits to the state as occasions when Bihar receives several development projects. "Whenever the Prime Minister visits Bihar, he gives several gifts to the state. His dedication towards Bihar and his resolve to build a developed Bihar have been consistently visible," Saraogi said.

Preparations for the Visit and Political Backlash

Preparations are underway to make the Prime Minister's visit to Vaishali a historic and memorable event. Land has also been acquired for the construction of a park spread over 1,243 acres in Vaishali. The NDA government will complete its first year in Bihar on November 20, while the Prime Minister's visit is scheduled for the following day.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his upcoming visit to the state, alleging that Bihar had not received adequate support from the Centre and that the state government had failed to address issues such as crime, education and healthcare. Yadav said the people of Bihar had given the Prime Minister a massive mandate but continued to be treated like "stepchildren" whenever the state needed assistance.

"The Prime Minister is coming to Bihar, yet he has failed to fulfil any of the duties expected of a Prime Minister. The people of Bihar gave him a massive mandate, but whenever Bihar is in need, we are treated like stepchildren. We did not receive a special package for the floods; the Bihar government's coffers are empty. Of the 'double-engine' government, one engine is fuelled by corruption, while the other is driven by crime; an atmosphere of anarchy has taken hold in Bihar. Now that he is visiting, he will surely resort to empty rhetoric," he said.

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