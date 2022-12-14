Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Acid attack in Dwarka: Delhi Police arrest all three accused within hours of incident

    According to the victim's father, the chemical apparently splashed across the girl's face and into her eyes. The teen girl was reportedly attacked on Wednesday in the Dwarka neighbourhood of Delhi. 

    Acid attack in Dwarka: Delhi Police arrest all three accused within hours of incident AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 14, 2022, 7:41 PM IST

    Delhi Police on Wednesday (December 14) arrested as many as three accused after two men on a bike earlier today threw acid at a 17-year-old girl in the Dwarka neighbourhood of southwest Delhi, causing serious injuries that required immediate medical attention.

    DCP Dwarka M Harshvardhan said that the two suspects are accused of committing the horrifying crime and the three accused have been detained by police.

    Also read: Bihar hooch tragedy death toll rises to 20; triggers prohibition politics

    According to police, two of the three arrested suspects were riding a motorcycle, and one other boy was later named as a key suspect in the investigation. Harshvardhan, a senior police official from the Dwarka region, previously stated that several teams had been formed to apprehend the suspect.

    The Dwarka DCP also said that the three accused are currently being questioned to determine the attack's motivation.

    Also read: 65 out of 67 terror cases probed by NIA got conviction: Government in Rajya Sabha

    According to the victim's father, the chemical apparently splashed across the girl's face and into her eyes. The teen girl was reportedly attacked on Wednesday in the Dwarka neighbourhood of Delhi. 

    The incident took place at 9 am on Wednesday, and two men on a bike are seen attacking the young girl in the CCTV footage. The two bikers viciously attacked the girl with acid while she was walking with her younger sister.

    Also read: 'Acid sold like vegetables': DCW chief Swati Maliwal slams Delhi govt after attack on school girl

    Women's organisations and others, including Lt. Governor VK Saxena, raised concerns about the presence of acid in markets despite a restriction as uproar over the acid attack grew. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned how the accused summoned up such courage.

    Last Updated Dec 14, 2022, 7:41 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bihar hooch tragedy death toll rises to 20; triggers prohibition politics - adt

    Bihar hooch tragedy death toll rises to 20; triggers prohibition politics

    Isha Foundation is 'yoga centre', does not require prior environmental clearance: Madras High Court AJR

    Isha Foundation is 'yoga centre', does not require prior environmental clearance: Madras High Court

    65 out of 67 terror cases probed by NIA got conviction: Government in Rajya Sabha - adt

    65 out of 67 terror cases probed by NIA got conviction: Government in Rajya Sabha

    Central govt to further bring down inflation: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha; check details AJR

    Central govt to further bring down inflation: FM Nirmala Sitharaman in Lok Sabha; check details

    Acid sold like vegetables DCW chief Swati Maliwal slams Delhi govt after attack on school girl AJR

    'Acid sold like vegetables': DCW chief Swati Maliwal slams Delhi govt after attack on school girl

    Recent Stories

    Bihar hooch tragedy death toll rises to 20; triggers prohibition politics - adt

    Bihar hooch tragedy death toll rises to 20; triggers prohibition politics

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Pujara does not regret missing out on ton; believes track will get worse snt

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: Pujara does not regret missing out on ton; believes track will get worse

    Isha Foundation is 'yoga centre', does not require prior environmental clearance: Madras High Court AJR

    Isha Foundation is 'yoga centre', does not require prior environmental clearance: Madras High Court

    football france vs morocco the Hakim Ziyech chelsea theory that has left supporters hopeful of lifting Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    The Hakim Ziyech theory that has left Morocco supporters hopeful of lifting Qatar World Cup 2022

    65 out of 67 terror cases probed by NIA got conviction: Government in Rajya Sabha - adt

    65 out of 67 terror cases probed by NIA got conviction: Government in Rajya Sabha

    Recent Videos

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, Chittagong/1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively against Bangladesh; here is why-ayh

    BAN vs IND 2022-23, 1st Test: KL Rahul promises that India will play aggressively; here's why

    Video Icon
    On This Day Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Revisiting Tangail Para drop, India's largest airborne operation 51 years ago

    Video Icon
    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    PM Modi inaugurates Rs 8,650 crore Nagpur Metro Phase 1, buys a ticket and takes a ride

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Peekay, Catchy, Hashbbc and Kavya Kirti

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Cyclone Mandous: Rough waves cause damage at Marina beach; houses damaged in Villupuram

    Video Icon