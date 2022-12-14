Acid attack in Dwarka: Delhi Police arrest all three accused within hours of incident

According to the victim's father, the chemical apparently splashed across the girl's face and into her eyes. The teen girl was reportedly attacked on Wednesday in the Dwarka neighbourhood of Delhi.

Delhi Police on Wednesday (December 14) arrested as many as three accused after two men on a bike earlier today threw acid at a 17-year-old girl in the Dwarka neighbourhood of southwest Delhi, causing serious injuries that required immediate medical attention.

DCP Dwarka M Harshvardhan said that the two suspects are accused of committing the horrifying crime and the three accused have been detained by police.

According to police, two of the three arrested suspects were riding a motorcycle, and one other boy was later named as a key suspect in the investigation. Harshvardhan, a senior police official from the Dwarka region, previously stated that several teams had been formed to apprehend the suspect.

The Dwarka DCP also said that the three accused are currently being questioned to determine the attack's motivation.

The incident took place at 9 am on Wednesday, and two men on a bike are seen attacking the young girl in the CCTV footage. The two bikers viciously attacked the girl with acid while she was walking with her younger sister.

Women's organisations and others, including Lt. Governor VK Saxena, raised concerns about the presence of acid in markets despite a restriction as uproar over the acid attack grew. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal questioned how the accused summoned up such courage.