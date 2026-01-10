Delhi's Rohini Court granted bail to seven accused in a fake Apple support call centre case, citing that the evidence is digital, no victims have been identified, and their continued custody is not required for the investigation.

Delhi's Rohini Court has granted bail to seven accused of defrauding US Citizens through a fake Apple technical support call centre. Delhi Police has recently busted the racket of defrauding the victims by posing as customer support executives.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The court granted bail to 7 accused persons, noting that the investigation is documentary and digital, which doesn't require judicial custody ofthe accused persons.

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Priyanka Rajpoot granted bail to the accused, namely Deepnashu, Mayank Kumar, Aman Prasad, Karan Kapoor, Mayank, Anan Singh, and Janpreet Singh. The court granted bail to the Accused persons, subject to furnishing a bail bond of Rs. 50,000 and a surety bond of the same amount.

The FIR has been registered under sections 318(4), 319/61(2)/3(5) of the BNS.

Court's Observations on Bail Plea

While granting bail, the court noted that It is evident from the submissions made and the investigation conducted so far that, apart from the disclosure statements of the accused persons, there is no substantive material on record to show that the applicant/accused with other persons, was running or operating any illegal call centre or that any offence of cheating has actually been committed.

"Till date, no victim has been identified, no complaint from any affected person has been received, and no money trail or wrongful gain or loss has been established," CJM Priyanka Rajpoot said in the order of January 8.

The court also observed that the victims are stated to be foreign citizens, and the IO has also conceded that the response from the FBI is still awaited and may take a considerable period of time and only thereafter, the alleged victims or money trail, if any, can be ascertained.

"Considering that the alleged evidence is digital in nature and has already been seized, the possibility of the accused tampering with evidence or influencing witnesses is minimal, particularly when all material witnesses are police officials or US citizens," the court said.

The accused is a young person and stated to be a first-time offender, and his continued incarceration at this stage would not serve the ends of justice, especially when the investigation is likely to take time to conclude, the court said in the bail order of Accused Deepnashu.

"Hence, without expressing any opinion on the merits of the case, this Court is of the considered view that further judicial custody of the accused is not warranted," CJM said.

Defense Questions Basis of Raid

Advocate Gurmukh Singh Arora, while arguing on bail pleas, questioned the very foundation of the alleged raid, pointing out that it was based on secret information without any DD entry. It was also argued that there was no private complainant, no independent public witness, and no material to establish that the accused were running a call centre, especially when the FIR itself records that the laptops were found in a non-operational condition.

Details of the Police Raid

Delhi police conducted a raid on December 16, 2025 and arrested the Accused persons from a flat in Gujranwala Town in North Delhi. (ANI)