A 62-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the eighth floor of a residential building in Vasant Kunj, South Delhi, on Tuesday morning, police said.

According to officials, a PCR call was received at Police Station Vasant Kunj South at around 8:49 AM regarding a suspected suicide at Saraswati Apartments, D-6, Vasant Kunj.

Police Launch Investigation

Acting on the information, local police teams immediately reached the spot and found the woman lying on the ground in an unconscious condition. She was later declared dead.

The Crime Team and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) were called to inspect the scene. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of death.

Police said the deceased was a housewife and a resident of the same building. Family members have been examined as part of the investigation.

During preliminary inquiry, no signs of foul play or external interference were found. CCTV footage from the building was also reviewed, which reportedly shows the woman jumping from the top floor on her own, confirming the prima facie case of suicide.

Further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances and reasons behind the incident, police added. (ANI)