Delhi Police have identified four suspects in an assault on two North-East women near Nehru Place. The incident, involving racial slurs, escalated to a physical altercation. Multiple raids are underway to apprehend the accused.

The Delhi Police have identified four primary suspects following a distressing assault on two women from the North-East near Nehru Place on Sunday morning. Multiple raids are currently underway across the National Capital Region to apprehend the accused.

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Racial Slurs Escalate to Physical Assault

At approximately 7:00 AM on May 10, 2026, the Police Control Room (PCR) received an urgent call reporting two women in distress near a tea stall outside the Eros Hotel in Nehru Place. Preliminary investigations suggested that the victims were targeted with derogatory remarks and racial slurs. The verbal harassment quickly spiralled into a physical altercation when the victims attempted to stand their ground.

Officers from the Kalkaji Police Station arrived at the scene to find the victims visibly shaken.

"Preliminary enquiry revealed that the victims were subjected to derogatory remarks and abuses by a group of individuals. This led to a heated quarrel which eventually escalated into a physical altercation between the victims and the accused," a senior police official said.

Police Launch Manhunt, Identify Suspects

Both women were immediately escorted by police to AIIMS Hospital for a full medical examination and treatment for injuries sustained during the scuffle.

The Delhi Police have registered a Formal Incident Report (FIR) and mobilised multiple specialised teams to ensure a swift resolution.

To identify the culprits, police teams thoroughly scanned CCTV footage from the nearby areas and identified several witnesses and passersby who were present during the scuffle.

In a series of overnight raids, eight individuals (primarily witnesses and bystanders) were rounded up for questioning to reconstruct the timeline of the assault.

"As part of the ongoing investigation, multiple raids were conducted across the city. Eight individuals, including witnesses and passersby, were rounded up and questioned. Based on the intelligence gathered, four main accused have been identified," the official added.

Currently, multiple police teams are conducting raids at various locations and addresses linked to the four identified accused to effect their arrest. The investigation remains active, and further updates are expected once the arrests are formalised.

(ANI)