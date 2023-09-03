Delhi: 14-year-old boy kills tutor who sexually abused him

During the preliminary inquiry, the police ascertained that the tutor was purportedly homosexual and had met the boy two months prior, subsequently subjecting him to repeated sexual abuse. The tutor had captured an intimate video of the boy and used it to blackmail him,

Delhi Police has taken into custody a 14-year-old boy suspected of killing his tutor, who allegedly sexually assaulted him multiple times, according to authorities. The police revealed that the tutor, aged 28, had been consistently abusing the boy and had even recorded video evidence of the assaults.

The boy was apprehended on Friday, three days following the alleged murder, which appears to be an act of revenge.

"On August 30, at approximately 2:15 pm, we received a PCR call reporting blood emanating from a room on the second floor of a residence in Batla House, Jamia Nagar, with the room left open," stated South East Delhi DCP Rajesh Deo.

Upon arrival at the scene, the police discovered the man's lifeless body on the floor, bearing severe cut wounds to his neck. The tutor had been residing with his family in Zakir Nagar, as disclosed by a senior police officer.

A murder case was registered, and an immediate investigation was initiated. During the preliminary inquiry, the police ascertained that the tutor was purportedly homosexual and had met the boy two months prior, subsequently subjecting him to repeated sexual abuse.

Moreover, he had captured an intimate video of the boy and used it to blackmail him, threatening to disseminate the footage on social media if the boy did not comply.

On the day of the incident, after receiving a summons from his tutor to visit the Jamia Nagar residence, the boy purportedly arrived at the apartment armed with a sharp paper cutter. There, he allegedly slit the man's throat before fleeing the scene.

The one-room apartment where the crime occurred was owned by the man's family and had recently been vacated by a tenant who had been renting the space, according to police reports.

