Police in Dehradun engaged in an encounter with suspects in retired Brigadier Mukesh Kumar Joshi's murder. One suspect was injured and another arrested. The brigadier was killed by a stray bullet from a road rage incident involving the suspects.

Police Encounter in Dehradun

An encounter took place between police and suspects linked to the murder of retired Brigadier Mukesh Kumar Joshi on Friday night in Dehradun. According to Senior Superintendent of Police Pramendra Dobhal, police received a tip-off during a checking operation in Johri village, under the Rajpur police station area, about individuals involved in the case. Acting on the information, officers pursued the suspects and apprehended one in the forest area of Guniyal village. During the chase, the second suspect opened fire on the police. In response, the police retaliated in self-defence, injuring the accused in the leg. He was immediately taken to a hospital for treatment. A pistol was recovered from the scene. Senior officials later reached the spot, and a field unit conducted an inspection.

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Police identified the arrested individuals as Mohammad Kavish Hussain Tyagi from Muzaffarnagar, who was injured in the encounter, and Shantanu Tyagi from Saharanpur.

Link to Brigadier's Murder

The incident is linked to the killing of Retired Army Brigadier Mukesh Kumar Joshi, who died earlier this week after a stray bullet was fired amid a road rage clash between two groups in the Rajpur area, hitting him during a morning walk, according to the police.

Speaking with ANI, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun, Pramendra Dobal, said that 4 people have been arrested in the incident, while three people from the other group are absconding. Additionally, both the vehicles involved in the incident have been taken into police custody.

Club Dispute Preceded Firing

The SSP further informed that the individuals involved in the firing had been at the "Gen Z" Club the previous night, where they got into a dispute with the club staff over a bill, in which one of the groups was beaten by the club members. In retaliation, when the club operators left after closing the premises this morning, the same youths followed them. The situation escalated in Johri village, where the argument between them led to firing. (ANI)