Vikram Sharma was shot dead near Silver City Mall in Dehradun. Police are probing a possible gang war angle, citing Sharma's criminal history and connections to an ongoing gang rivalry in Jharkhand. The investigation is currently underway.

Uttarakhand Police are probing a possible gang war angle in the Silver City Mall shootout in Dehradun, which led to the death of Vikram Sharma.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to officials, Sharma was shot by unidentified assailants when he was returning from a gym near Silver City Mall on Rajpur Road.

Police Probe Jharkhand Gang War Angle

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said Sharma owned a stone crusher unit in Bajpur and had links with Jharkhand. After contacting Jharkhand Police, officials learnt that a gang war is currently ongoing in that region. He also said that several criminal cases were registered against Sharma. "We received information from Silver City that a man who was leaving from the gym was shot by two unknown people. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead. We got to know that his name is Vikram Sharma. He has a crusher in Bajpur and is more related to Jharkhand. When we contacted the Jharkhand police, we got to know that there is a gang war going on there. There are many criminal cases filed against him," Singh told ANI.

Giving an update on the probe, Singh said the "first impression" suggests a link to Jharkhand. He added that the Uttarakhand Police and the Special Task Force are examining whether the ongoing gang rivalry in Jharkhand is connected to the shooting in Dehradun. "The STF and the police there are trying to understand what could have happened for this incident to take place here. The first impression is that this incident is related to Jharkhand," he said.

Investigation Launched, Culprits at Large

Inspector General of Police, Garhwal Range, Rajiv Swaroop, confirmed that the incident took place around 10.15 am and that an investigation has been launched. "One Vikram Sharma had gone to the gym here and around 10.15 am, a few unidentified miscreants shot him dead. All our teams and officers are here. An investigation has been initiated. We will nab the culprits soon and punish them," Swaroop said.

The attackers fled the spot after the shooting. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)