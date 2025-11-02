Dehradun has declared a 'Silent Zone' around President Droupadi Murmu's residence for her three-day visit to Uttarakhand. She will attend convocations, address the state assembly, and visit key sites in Haridwar, Dehradun, and Nainital.

Dehradun Declares 'Silent Zone'

The Dehradun District Administration has declared the area around President Droupadi Murmu's residence in Dehradun a "Silent Zone" ahead of her scheduled visit. The order will remain in effect from 10 am on November 2 to one hour after the President's departure from Dehradun on November 3. The area covering Rajpur Road from Brahmkamal Chowk through Rashtrapati Niketan up to 100 metres around the Mussoorie Diversion and 300 metres around the Vidhan Sabha as a Silent Zone under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS).

President Murmu's Uttarakhand Itinerary

President Murmu is visiting Uttarakhand from November 2 to November 4. On November 2, the President will grace the second convocation ceremony of the University of Patanjali at Haridwar.

On November 3, President Murmu will address the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly at Dehradun on the silver jubilee of Uttarakhand state, after which she will leave for Nainital. On the same day, she will grace a function to commemorate the 125 years of the establishment of the Raj Bhavan in Nainital.

On November 4, the President will visit the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram at Kainchi Dham. Before returning to New Delhi, the President will also grace the 20th convocation of Kumaun University at Nainital before finally departing from Uttarakhand.

President Extends Formation Day Wishes

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu extended warm wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Puducherry on their Formation Day. The President acknowledged the states' contribution to the progress and development of the nation and prayed for the well-being of all on the social media platform X.

"Warm greetings to the people of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Kerala, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Puducherry on their Formation Day! Each of these regions has made remarkable contributions to India's progress. May these states and Union Territories continue to achieve new milestones in their journey of development. I extend my best wishes for the continued prosperity and well-being of all their residents," President Mumru wrote.