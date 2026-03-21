A CBI Court in Dehradun convicted and sentenced eight officials to two years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2003 PWD fraud case. The officials were found guilty of fraudulently withdrawing Rs. 55 lakh from the department in Haridwar.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Court in Dehradun convicted and sentenced eight officials in connection with a Rs. 55 lakh Public Works Department (PWD) fraud case of 2003 in Haridwar, officials said.

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Details of Conviction and Sentencing

According to the CBI press release, "The CBI Court Dehradun, on March 20, 2026, has convicted and sentenced Deepak Kumar Verma, LDC; Madan Pal, Mate; Mani Ram, Beldar; Surendra Kumar Kaushik, Driver, Kasim, Beldar (Retired) of PWD Haridwar; Sukhpal Singh, UDC Chatar Singh, Roller Driver, of PWD Roorkee and Palu Das, Asst. Treasury Officer, Treasury Haridwar, to Rigorous Imprisonment for Two Years with a total Fine of Rs. 2.85 Lakh in Rs. 55 Lakh PWD Fraud Case."

Case Background and Investigation

The CBI registered the instant case on August 9, 2003, on the orders dated May 7, 2003, of the High Court of Uttarakhand, passed in the matter of Civil Writ Petition that ordered the transfer of the investigation to the central agency. It was alleged that during the years 2001-2002, certain officials of the Public Works Department, Haridwar, in collusion with private individuals, fraudulently withdrew government funds by issuing and encashing forged and unauthorised departmental cheques amounting to Rs. 55,10,511.

Trial Proceedings and Final Verdict

After the completion of the investigation, CBI filed a charge sheet on June 15, 2005 against 12 public servants and 08 private persons. During the course of the trial, 04 accused persons, namely, Ravindra Shrivastava, Sukhchand Tyagi, Dharmendra Kumar Bhatnagar and Ilamchan died, and the trial against them was abated. Further, 07 accused persons, namely, Rekha Negi, Punam Verma, Pratibha, Sanjay Kumar, Chandrawati, Rajpal, and Reena Srivastav, pleaded guilty and were accordingly convicted separately earlier by the Ld. Trial Court. The Court, after the trial, convicted and sentenced the accused accordingly, while acquitting Pradeep Kumar Verma (a private individual) of all charges. (ANI)