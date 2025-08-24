The Defence Ministry has issued an RFI for 76 naval utility helicopters, 51 for the Navy and 25 for the Coast Guard, under the 'Buy and Make (India)' category, emphasizing indigenous content, technology transfer, and maritime roles.

New Delhi: The ministry of defence has issued a request for information (RFI) for the procurement of 76 naval utility helicopters for the Indian Navy and the Indian Coast Guard for maritime search and rescue, HADR mission, low intensity maritime operations. Of them, 51 helicopters are meant for the navy while remaining 25 for the coast guard.

The RFI is the first step in the procurement or vendor selection process, used to gather general information about potential solutions, services, and suppliers before making a significant commitment or issuing a more formal proposal.

To be procured under 'Buy and Make (India)' category, these choppers should be able to perform the maritime search and rescue, casualty evacuation, medical evacuation, communication duties, aerial fire-fighting and low intensity maritime operation (LIMO). They should also have the capabilities to perform in day and night.

Under the 'Buy and Make (India)' category, only original equipment manufacturers can participate in the process. The product should have 50% of the indigenous content on 'Make' portion and transfer of critical technologies from the foreign vendors as per the specified range, depth and scope.

'Buy and Make (India)' category is an initial acquisition of equipment in a fully formed state from Indian vendor(s) engaged in tie-ups with foreign OEMs, followed by phased indigenous production involving transfer of technology with respect to critical technologies.

Under this acquisition category, a minimum of 50% indigenous content is required with respect to the 'Make' portion of the contract.

As per the RFI, the helicopter should be twin engine, having wheeled landing gear and blade fold capability with maximum all up weight not exceeding 5 tons.

The helicopter should also be capable of operating from ship and ashore. Towards maritime surveillance and targeting capability, weapons to meet the envisaged role would be required to be integrated with the helicopters.

The vendors have to submit their responses by October 17, 2025.