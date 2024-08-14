Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chairs high-level meeting on J&K security situation; NSA Ajit Doval present

In response to a recent surge in terror-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh convened a high-level meeting on Wednesday.

In response to a recent surge in terror-related incidents in Jammu and Kashmir, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh convened a high-level meeting on Wednesday. The strategic session was attended by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, along with leaders from various security agencies. The Defence Secretary and the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) were also present.

The past few months have seen a troubling rise in terrorist activities across the Jammu region. Notable incidents include an attack on an army convoy in Kathua and ongoing confrontations in Doda and Udhampur.

A report submitted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) to the Lok Sabha in July highlighted the severity of the situation, indicating that "28 people, including civilians and security personnel, were killed in 11 terror-related incidents and 24 counter-terror operations up to July 21 this year."

In a significant recent development, the Indian Army thwarted an attempted attack by the Pakistan Border Action Team (BAT) near the Line of Control (LoC) in the Machchal sector of Kupwara district last month. The encounter resulted in the death of one Pakistani intruder and one Indian Army soldier. Additionally, four Indian soldiers, including a major-rank officer, sustained injuries during the clash.

Security forces have intensified their operations in the Kokernag woods following a deadly encounter in Doda district on July 15, which claimed the lives of four soldiers, including a captain.

In Anantnag district on Saturday, two soldiers were killed and three others injured in a clash with terrorists, as confirmed by defence officials.

Earlier in June, a terror attack targeting a pilgrim's bus in Reasi resulted in the deaths of nine individuals, including seven pilgrims and a minor, while 41 others were injured.

