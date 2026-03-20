Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut stated that top BJP leaders and the CEC know it's 'impossible' to defeat Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal. He accused the BJP of 'taking complete control' by transferring top officials ahead of the assembly polls.

Raut Claims Mamata's Victory in Bengal is Certain

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Friday said that top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership, along with Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, are aware that Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee can't be defeated in West Bengal. "You (BJP) cannot defeat Mamata Banerjee. Defeating Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal is not just difficult, it's impossible. This is known to Amit Shah, PM Modi and the entire BJP. Even the Chief Election Commissioner knows this. That's why they have taken complete control over West Bengal," Raut told ANI.

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Labelling the transfers of top government officials as "taking complete control", Raut said that people of the country stand with Mamata Banerjee and added that she will be victorious in the two-phase West Bengal assembly polls scheduled to be held on April 23 and 29. "Transfer of Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), and Commissioner. What will happen by doing this? Why don't these transfers and postings happen in other states like Maharashtra and Assam? The people of the country are with Mamata Banerjee. We are all with her, and once again, Mamata Banerjee will be victorious in West Bengal," the UBT Sena MP said.

Mamata Banerjee Slams ECI, Alleges 'Undeclared Emergency'

His remarks come after the West Bengal CM slammed the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the ruling BJP in the centre, alleging that the state was being selectively targeted, calling the transfers of more than 50 senior officials an "undeclared emergency".

In a post on X, Banerjee claimed that the large-scale transfer of senior officials reflects political interference rather than administrative necessity. "The manner in which the Election Commission has singled out and targeted Bengal is not just unprecedented- It is deeply alarming. Even before the formal notification of elections, more than 50 senior officials, including the Chief Secretary, Home Secretary, DGP, ADGs, IGS, DIGs, District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police, have been summarily and arbitrarily removed," she said.

Calling it "political interference of the highest order", Banerjee said such actions undermine constitutional principles and indicate a "systematic politicisation of institutions meant to remain impartial". She also raised concerns over delays in publishing supplementary electoral rolls, claiming it violates Supreme Court directions and creates uncertainty among citizens.

West Bengal Assembly Election Schedule

The West Bengal assembly elections will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29, 2026, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

According to the ECI, the first phase covering 152 assembly constituencies will begin with the issuance of the gazette notification on March 30, 2026. The last date for filing nominations for this phase is April 6, while scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 7. Candidates will be allowed to withdraw their nominations until April 9.

Polling for the first phase will be held on April 23.

For the second phase, which covers 142 assembly constituencies, the gazette notification will be issued on April 2, 2026. The last date for filing nominations is April 9, and the scrutiny of nominations will take place on April 10. Candidates can withdraw their nominations until April 13. Voting for this phase is scheduled for April 29. (ANI)