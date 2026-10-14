A defamation suit has been filed in Delhi's Saket Court against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee by advocate Amita Sachdeva. The suit concerns a video with alleged objectionable claims about Lord Rama and Mata Sita, which has already been restricted in India.

A defamation suit has been filed against YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in Delhi's Saket Court. According to the petitioner, Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record (AOR) Amita Sachdeva, a video posted by Dhruv Rathee featured objectionable claims regarding Lord Rama and Mata Sita. She stated that the Grievance Appellate Committee of the central government deemed the video as hurting religious sentiments, following which it was restricted on YouTube in India. Amita Sachdeva has petitioned the court seeking a formal declaration, an injunction against such videos in the future, and financial damages. The next hearing of the case will take place on November 5 at the Saket Court.

Legal Arguments Presented in Court

During the proceedings, counsel representing advocate Amita Sachdeva advanced a novel jurisprudential argument, asserting that a citizen's religious identity forms an intrinsic part of their legal character. Addressing the locus standi of filing a suit regarding deities, the counsel submitted: "There was a doubt as to whether a deity could own an asset. The Supreme Court has settled that issue. Likewise, if somebody defames a deity, it is not Lord Ramchandra who will approach the court. Somebody will have to approach the court."

Reliefs Sought and Case Background

The petitioner is seeking a formal judicial declaration, an injunction restraining similar content, and damages for the alleged violation of religious sentiments. The matter follows previous legal scrutiny at the Delhi High Court, which had directed regulatory compliance regarding the video. The Saket Court has scheduled the next hearing for November 5. The video in question has already been restricted/withheld in India following previous petitions and administrative reviews involving platforms like Google and the Central Government's Grievance Appellate Committee (GAC).