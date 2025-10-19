In the sacred city of Ayodhya, preparations are underway for Deepotsav 2025, where over 26 lakh earthen lamps will be lit on the banks of the Saryu River across 56 ghats. The festival blends devotion, culture and tourism in a grand display.

The holy city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh is sparking with colour, light and devotion as it prepares for its grandest celebration yet i.e. Deepotsav 2025. The event honours the return of Lord Rama to his kingdom after 14 years of exile, a story rooted in the epic Ramayana. As dusk falls in mid-October, lamps will be placed on the banks of the Saryu River, across 56 ghats, generating a sea of light that symbolises the triumph of good over evil.

#RamRajyaKaDeepotsav: This year's festival is marked by several key elements

A target of 26,11,101 diyas (earthen lamps) to be lit, aiming for a new Guinness World Record. Global participation will see cultural troupes and artists from countries such as Russia, Thailand, Indonesia, Nepal and Sri Lanka performing the Ramayana story. Meanwhile, the modern additions include drone shows, projection mapping, digital installations along the ghats and city public places. Besides, large-scale volunteer mission would be achieved with thousands of students, artisans and local residents working together to make the festival happen.

The city's temples, ghats, and riverside areas are being transformed into spaces of light, music and devotion, inviting everyone to join in the celebration.

The story behind the lights

The origin of Deepotsav lies in the tale of Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile and his victory over the demon-king Ravana. The people of Ayodhya welcomed him home with rows of diyas. Today, Deepotsav honours that tradition and uses it as a symbol of hope, light and dharma.

Over the years, the festival has grown from humble beginnings into a major event of national and international importance. Starting in 2017, it has expanded in scale, both in terms of number of lamps lit and the grandeur of the associated events in Uttar Pradesh.

This year, with the newly consecrated Ram Janmabhoomi temple adding to the spiritual pull of the city, Deepotsav 2025 carries extra significance, recognising Ayodhya not only as a pilgrimage destination but as a global cultural hub.

What to expect: Events and highlights of #RamRajyaKaDeepotsav

Here are some of the major features of Deepotsav 2025:

Lamp-lighting ceremony

The heart of Deepotsav will be at the ghats along the Saryu River, especially Ram Ki Paidi, where the earthen lamps will be arranged and lit in massive numbers. Organisers are laying out over 26 lakh diyas in specific patterns to aid counting and verification for the record attempt.

Cultural performances and processions

From Ram Leela enactments to dance-drama and international performances, the festival will bring the Ramayana story to life. A seven-tableau procession (Shobhayatra) will depict key events like the exile, the battle with Ravana, and the return to Ayodhya.

Tech and modern spectacle

This year's Deepotsav features drone lightshows, projection mapping, AR/VR experiences and digital pillars along Dharmapath that display scenes from the Ramayana with lighting and visuals.

Spiritual rituals and aarti

The Maha Aarti on the Saryu banks will involve Vedic scholars, priests and devotees joining in song, chant and lamp-lighting in the evening hours. The atmosphere will be deeply devotional and uplifting.

Artisans, volunteers and local economy

The festival engages thousands of volunteers from colleges and localities, and supports artisan families who produce the diyas and decorative items. Local handicrafts and vendors also benefit from the influx of visitors.

Safety, logistics and city beautification

With a large crowd expected, the city administration has ramped up infrastructure: crowd-management systems, security checks, designated zones for visitors, and beautification of ghats and pathways.

The significance of Deepotsav for culture and tourism

Deepotsav is more than a festival of lights. It symbolises:

Cultural revival: Ayodhya is reclaiming a heritage that spans centuries and showcasing it through arts, rituals and community involvement.

Spiritual tourism: Millions of devotees and tourists are expected to visit, boosting hospitality, travel and local business.

Global reach: International participation and modern technology make this festival a cultural event for the world, not just the local region.

Community impact: The festival supports local artisans, families of potters making diyas, volunteers who gain experience, and many businesses that serve the influx.

Symbolic message: Lighting lamps in such vast numbers is a metaphor for goodness, unity and hope—values that transcend religion and region.

Visiting Ayodhya for Deepotsav: What you should know

If you plan to attend Deepotsav 2025, here are some tips to make your visit smooth and memorable:

Dates: The festival spans roughly from October 18 to October 23, 2025 with the main lamp-lighting event around October 19.

Location: Focus on Ram Ki Paidi, Saryu Ghat, Ram Janmabhoomi and surrounding ghats and streets of Ayodhya.

Accommodation & travel: Book your stay and travel early, as the city will be crowded.

Crowd timing: Arrive by late afternoon to secure a good spot near the ghats before lighting begins.

What to carry: Comfortable clothes and shoes, small bag, ID, mobile, water bottle. Avoid large luggage.

Respect the place: It's a sacred city, follow local rules, respect rituals and MUST maintain cleanliness.

Enjoy local culture: Visit nearby temples, eat local food, explore artisan stalls and support local businesses.

Ayodhya's transformation: From pilgrimage site to cultural hub

Under the leadership of the state government, led by CM Yogi Adityanath, Ayodhya has seen a major push in infrastructure, tourism and cultural spotlight. The surge in events like Deepotsav reflect this change:

Roads, parking, ghats and public spaces are being upgraded.

New cultural developments like the Ramayana theme wax museum near the Parikrama path have been announced.

The festival’s scale and ambition have grown. What began as a local celebration is now an international event drawing visitors from across India and abroad.

This transformation aligns with the vision of rendering Ayodhya a global spiritual-cultural destination without losing its traditional spirit.

What this year brings that's new

Deepotsav 2025 introduces several fresh features:

The record attempt of over 26 lakh diyas is higher than previous years.

More digital, immersive experiences: drone shows, AR/VR for visitors, digital storytelling pillars.

International cultural troupes bringing foreign perspectives and global art forms to Ramayana stories.

A deeper focus on sustainability and community: eco-friendly diya materials, local artisan support, volunteer engagement.

Enhanced safety and crowd flow systems to handle larger crowds comfortably.

The heart of the experience: devotion and light

Ultimately, Deepotsav is about the inner feeling of devotion, lighting a lamp, joining in an aarti, witnessing a city aglow with hope and worship. For many visitors, the moment when the ghats light up and the river reflects the lamps is unforgettable.

Whether you come as a pilgrim, a tourist, a culture enthusiast or simply someone curious about grand festivals, Ayodhya during Deepotsav offers something beautiful: tradition in motion, community in action, and millions of tiny lamps shining together to tell a larger story. This festival is not simply a one-time event, it signals larger shifts:

A renewed focus on cultural infrastructure in India's smaller cities.

Festivals being used to generate economic activity locally (tourism, artisan work, hospitality).

The blending of faith, culture and modern technology in ways that attract younger generations.

A message that heritage and celebration can coexist with innovation and global reach.

As the lamps glow on the ghats of Saryu and the chants rise in the air, Ayodhya presents itself not just as a city of the past, but as one looking ahead—a city where tradition lights the path to the future.

In the sacred atmosphere of Ayodhya, Deepotsav 2025 stands as a celebration of light, faith and renewal. With over 26 lakh diyas, global cultural performances, modern digital spectacles and deep-rooted rituals, the city invites everyone to become part of a historic moment. When the lamps flicker and the ghats glow, the message is clear: good over evil, light over darkness, and the power of unity. This festival is an open invitation—to witness, to participate, and to carry the light forward in one’s own life.

This Diwali, you must visit Ayodhya, light the diya and feel the devotion in a refreshing way.









(With ANI reports)