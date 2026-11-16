The IMD forecasts a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal to intensify into a cyclone, moving towards Andhra Pradesh. Heavy rains are expected in Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha, with severe sea conditions warning issued for fishermen.

Deep Depression in Bay of Bengal Likely to Intensify Into a Cyclone

New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): The Deep Depression over the Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the central parts of the south and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal on Monday evening, the India Metereological Department (IMD) stated. The IMD has predicted a severe cyclonic storm over westcentral Bay of Bengal on Tuesday evening, which is likely to intensify further and move northwestwards towards the Andhra Pradesh coast in the next two days.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely over North Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on November 17 and 20, with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 18 and 19, which may lead to waterlogging in parts of Tamil Nadu. In coastal Andhra Pradesh, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rainfall at several places with heavy rainfall at isolated places on November 18, with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (over 21 cm) over north coastal Andhra Pradesh on November 19 and 20. In Odisha, light to moderate rainfall at some places with heavy rainfall at isolated places is expected on November 18 and light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places during November 19 and 21. Flooding of roads and waterlogging in low-lying areas are also expected in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Rough sea conditions will prevail till November 20 in the Andaman Sea and off the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Bay of Bengal, North Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts, Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coast and Odisha coast. The IMD has adviced fishermen not to venture into the Andaman Sea and along and off Andaman and Nicobar Islands till November 17, Southeast Bay of Bengal till November 17, Southwest Bay of Bengal from November 16 to 19, Central Bay of Bengal from November 16 to 20 and Northwest Bay of Bengal on November 19 and 20. Due to increased wind speed over the sea, the Thoothukudi Fisheries Department Assistant Director has also advised fishermen not to venture into the sea until further notice. Fishermen have remained ashore for the fourth consecutive day. Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and other coastal states were recently hit by Cyclone Arnab and Cyclone Murasu.