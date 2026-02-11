UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya, paid floral tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary in Lucknow, honouring his legacy of Integral Humanism.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with Deputy CMs Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya and other leaders, paid floral tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his death anniversary in Lucknow. Adityanath honoured Upadhyay, the founder member of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and propounder of Integral Humanism, for his inspiring message of building a strong nation and carrying development to the last person in society.

On X, CM Yogi wrote, "On the sacred death anniversary of revered Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya ji, the founder member of Bharatiya Jana Sangh and the propounder of Integral Humanism, today in Lucknow, floral tributes were offered at his portrait, and he was paid homage. His message of building a strong nation and carrying the light of development to the person standing at the last rung of society is an unparalleled source of inspiration for all of us. Salutations to his sacred memories!"

Tributes Across the Country

Bharatiya Janata Party MPs in Delhi, including Manoj Tiwari and Yogendra Chandolia, also paid floral tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his 109th birth anniversary on Wednesday. Remembering the Bharatiya Jana Sangh leader's philosophy, Tiwari said, "We are very proud that we follow the ideology of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, which is of Antyodaya, of integral humanism. Today is the birth anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, who proposed that the success of a government is not achieved until the light of governance reaches the person standing in the last row."

Legacy and Philosophy

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya (1916-1968) was a political thinker, economist, and leader of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. He pioneered the magazines Rashtra Dharma, Panchajanya, and the daily Swadesh. His thoughts on Integral Humanism, social justice, and self-reliance continue to shape the BJP's mission. His 109th birth anniversary provided leaders across the country with an opportunity to reaffirm their commitment to his ideals and honour his legacy in Indian politics. (ANI)