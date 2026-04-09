Deendayal Port Authority (Kandla) is advancing its methanol bunkering capabilities to decarbonise the maritime sector. The move aligns with India's 2050 net-zero goal and follows a successful shore-to-ship bunkering trial at the port.

In a significant move toward decarbonising the maritime sector, Deendayal Port Authority (Kandla Port) has advanced its methanol bunkering capabilities, positioning itself as a key player in India's energy transition efforts and global green shipping corridors.

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Aligned with the maritime sector's goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, the initiative focuses on adopting low-carbon alternative fuels such as e-methanol and e-ammonia to reduce greenhouse gas intensity in shipping.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW), Sarbananda Sonowal, said the initiative reflects India's firm commitment to sustainable maritime growth under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "This milestone at Kandla Port demonstrates India's resolve to lead the global transition towards green shipping. By embracing cleaner fuels like methanol and building future-ready infrastructure, we are aligning our maritime sector with international sustainability goals while enhancing efficiency and competitiveness. This is an important step towards our journey to become one of the top maritime nations in the world as we move towards realising the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

Building on Existing Infrastructure

Located on India's western coast, Kandla Port has long handled grey methanol as cargo and already possesses compatible infrastructure, including tank storage, pipelines and jetties. Building on this foundation, the port is now actively developing dedicated methanol bunkering capabilities, according to the port authority.

Successful Shore-to-Ship Trial

To assess readiness, Kandla Port engaged DNV Maritime Advisory Services to evaluate existing infrastructure and the adequacy of regulatory and safety frameworks. Following the assessment, the port was rated at Level 6 on the International Association of Ports and Harbours (IAPH) Port Readiness Level (PRL) scale for methanol bunkering. On April 2, 2026, Kandla Port successfully conducted a trial shore-to-ship methanol bunkering operation to validate infrastructure and operational protocols. The exercise was carried out in collaboration with industry partners, including Stolt Tankers, JM Baxi, Aegis Vopak, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. and Deendayal Port Authority. The trial validated key elements such as bunker transfer processes, safety systems, and regulatory compliance. The DNV team conducted on-site verification, confirming alignment with global best practices for methanol bunkering, the port said.

The Union Minister added that the development would strengthen India's position in emerging global trade corridors and support long-term economic growth. "Our ports are evolving into hubs of innovation and sustainability. Initiatives like methanol bunkering not only reduce emissions but also open new opportunities for investment, technology collaboration and job creation, reinforcing India's meaningful contribution to the emerging global maritime sector. This reinforces the effort to become net zero emissions by 2050, a vision of PM Narendra Modi ji," Sarbananda Sonowal said.

Future Roadmap

The port is now working toward ensuring the availability of approximately 500 KTPA of Renewable Fuels of Non-Biological Origin (RFNBO)-compliant e-methanol by 2028-29. This supply is expected to support deep-sea, dual-fuel vessels operating along the Asia-Europe trade corridor.

The port authority said following the successful shore-to-ship trial, Kandla Port plans to undertake ship-to-ship methanol bunkering in the next phase, further strengthening its operational capabilities.

Kandla Port's progress is expected to play a critical role in establishing India as a key hub in emerging green shipping corridors, contributing to a cleaner, more resilient and future-ready maritime ecosystem. (ANI)