Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla on Saturday expressed anguish over the decline of dignity and decorum in legislatures.

Emphasising the need to preserve the sanctity of legislative institutions, Birla stated that maintaining the dignity and decorum of the House is a fundamental responsibility of every public representative. The Legislature, he said, is a vital institution of democracy, and its dignity must be respected and preserved at all times. He expressed concern over instances of disruptions and disorderly conduct in legislative proceedings and observed that such practices adversely affect the image of democratic institutions. He urged members to place greater emphasis on dialogue, reasoned debate and constructive engagement. He further added that criticism should be policy-oriented, fact-based and aimed at public welfare. Parliamentary discipline and meaningful legislative oversight through constructive criticism strengthen democracy, the Speaker mentioned.

Birla made these remarks while delivering the inaugural address on the programme on "Empowered Legislators, Stronger Democracy" on the occasion of the foundation day of Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna, today.

Empowered Legislators: Foundation of Strong Democracy

Observing that empowered legislators form the very foundation of a strong democracy, Birla stated that the strength of democracy is directly linked to the capacity, competence and integrity of its elected representatives. He observed that democratic institutions derive their effectiveness not merely from constitutional provisions, but from the manner in which public representatives discharge their responsibilities.

A legislator derives strength from the trust and confidence of the people, he noted. By raising public issues, articulating citizens' concerns and working towards their resolution through legislative processes, legislators contribute significantly to strengthening democracy, he added.

Birla opined that empowerment of legislators lies in their ability to understand public needs, engage meaningfully in legislative procedures and contribute constructively to policy formulation. Such empowerment, he added, is rooted in ethical conduct, responsibility and accountability. These values alone enable legislators to consistently act in the larger public interest. When legislators are empowered, informed and responsive, democratic institutions gain renewed credibility and public confidence, stressed Birla.

Importance of Constitutional and Procedural Knowledge

Observing that constitutional awareness and procedural knowledge enhance the credibility of legislators, Birla emphasised that a legislator who is well-versed in parliamentary procedures is better equipped to make meaningful interventions and ensure transparency and accountability in governance.

He stated that an effective legislator acts as an important link between public expectations and government policies. He further stated that familiarity with rules enables legislators to participate more effectively in House proceedings and articulate their views in a structured and logical manner. Through informed participation in debates, discussions and committee work, legislators contribute to improvement in the quality of governance.

Public trust, the Speaker observed, is the most valuable asset of democracy and must be preserved through sincere and principled conduct both inside and outside the House. He emphasised the need to pay special attention to issues affecting rural and remote areas, which often remain underrepresented.

Focus on Rural Areas, Women and Youth

Birla suggested that the robust responses to the aspirations of women and youth must be reflected in public policies and legislative initiatives.

Women and youth, he observed, are key stakeholders in the nation's development, and addressing their concerns through appropriate legislation is essential for achieving inclusive growth.

Digitalisation and the 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' Goal

Birla also inaugurated the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) Digital House in the Bihar Legislature. Referring to the implementation of NeVA in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, the Speaker described it as a significant step towards transparency and efficiency.

Digitalisation, he stated, facilitates access to records, enhances research capabilities and reduces dependence on paper. He encouraged legislators to make effective use of digital tools in legislative work. With the collective efforts of the legislatures, the clarion call of the Prime Minister for 'One Nation, One Legislative Platform' is going to be a reality soon, noted Birla.

Bihar's Rich Democratic Heritage

Referring to the historical significance of Bihar in the journey of India's democracy, Birla noted that the traditions of collective deliberation, public dialogue and participatory governance practised in ancient Bihar remain relevant even today.

He stated that the democratic values nurtured on this land have provided a strong ideological and moral foundation to India's contemporary parliamentary framework. He further observed that Bihar has consistently remained a centre of political thought and leadership. Leaders from the State, he said, have played an important role in shaping the nation's political discourse and democratic institutions. He emphasised that preserving this rich heritage and making it relevant to present-day governance is a collective responsibility of elected representatives.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs and of Minority Affairs, Kiren Rijiju; Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Harivansh; Chairman, Bihar Legislative Council, Awadhesh Narain Singh; Deputy Chief Minister, Bihar, Vijay Kumar Sinha; and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Government of Bihar, Vijay Kumar Chaudhary also addressed the distinguished gathering on this occasion. (ANI)