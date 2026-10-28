Pradeep Mundeja, a bank manager from Karnal, Haryana, who has 100 per cent hearing impairment, has successfully completed the challenging Everest Base Camp trek, reaching an altitude of 5,364 metres.

Pradeep Mundeja, a bank manager from Karnal, Haryana, who has 100 per cent hearing impairment, has successfully completed the challenging Everest Base Camp trek, reaching an altitude of 5,364 metres on October 13 after months of rigorous preparation and training.

Working with Punjab National Bank (PNB), Mundeja conquered the gruelling 130-km trek despite navigating treacherous mountain trails, dangerously low oxygen levels, freezing temperatures and the physical strain of steadily ascending to higher altitudes.

For Mundeja, however, the expedition was far more than a test of physical endurance. It was the fulfilment of a long-cherished dream that demanded unwavering discipline, mental toughness and the courage to push beyond perceived limitations.

"For me, this was much more than a trek. It was a dream I had carried for years and one that demanded preparation, discipline, physical endurance, mental resilience and the courage to keep moving forward, one step at a time," said Mundeja in a LinkedIn post.

The bank official revealed that he has been completely deaf since the age of seven. Despite the challenges he has faced throughout his life, he refused to let his hearing impairment stand in the way of his ambitions, proving that determination can help turn seemingly distant dreams into reality.

Reflecting on the demanding Himalayan expedition, Mundeja highlighted the hardships the trekkers encountered along the way, from steep ascents and exhausting days to snowfall, biting cold and unpredictable weather. Yet, the journey also offered lessons in friendship, teamwork and humility.

"The Himalayas tested us with steep climbs, long days, snow, cold and unpredictable weather. But they also gave us something priceless: friendship, camaraderie, humility and memories that will stay with us forever," he said.

Sharing a powerful message for those hesitant to pursue their aspirations, Mundeja emphasised that age, setbacks and personal challenges should not determine the limits of one's dreams.

"Dreams don't have an expiry date. With preparation, perseverance, and the willingness to take that first step, many seemingly impossible goals can become possible."

His achievement also drew recognition from Punjab National Bank, which celebrated the milestone on its official Instagram account. Identifying Mundeja as the Chief Manager at its Circle Office in Karnal, the bank hailed his successful expedition as a moment of immense pride for the organisation.

"A proud moment for the PNB Parivar as Sh. Pardeep Mundeja, Chief Manager, Circle Office Karnal, successfully completes the Everest Base Camp (EBC) Trek and proudly hoists the PNB flag at Everest Base Camp (5,364 metres). His achievement reflects the spirit of resilience and the courage to turn ambitious dreams into reality," the bank said.