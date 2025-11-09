Following Delhi LG VK Saxena's intervention, the DDA has granted permission for the 'Phool Walon Ki Sair' festival. The delay was caused by a 2023 order from the then-AAP government. The festival will now be held in Feb-March next year.

Following Delhi LG VK Saxena's intervention, who took a very serious view of reports regarding non-organisation of the Phool Walon Ki Sair this year, DDA has granted permission to the Anjuman-Sair-E-Gul-Faroshan to organise the traditional festival at its original venue, a press release from the LG's office said. DDA's permission to this effect has been conveyed to the organisers.

Permission Delayed by 2023 AAP Govt Order

According to the release, subsequent to reports about the festival not being organized due to lack of permission by DDA, the LG directed for the matter to be looked into, wherein it came out that the consent by DDA had been delayed due to a direction on November 28, 2023 by the Department of Forests and Environment, then under the Arvind Kejriwal led AAP Government, prohibiting organizing of such festival in the area (Order of E&F Deptt. attached). It came to light that the DDA had been granting permission for the festival to be organised regularly till 2023 and even facilitated the organisation of Phool Walon Ki Sair in 2024, despite the orders of the AAP Government. However, the organisers this time insisted on a written permission, which was issued after LG's intervention.

LG's Intervention Secures Festival's Future

The LG, who has been actively promoting this centuries-old festival representing Delhi's syncretic culture, wherein he personally visits the Dargah of Khwaja Bakhtiyar Kaki and the Mata Yogmaya Mandir for the past three years, took serious exception to the centuries-old festival being denied permission. Thereafter, the DDA, in light of the fact that Phool Walon Ki Sair is a prestigious event symbolising Delhi's heritage and communal harmony, put the matter for review. Subsequently, after due deliberation, conditional permission to the effect that no harm is done to the environment while holding the festival was granted. This decision strikes a balance between preserving ecological integrity and maintaining Delhi's cultural heritage.

Action Demanded Against Erring Officials

Even as the permission has been granted, LG Saxena has asked for action to be taken against erring officials for their unresponsive and apathetic approach towards the issue. He has reiterated that any official found acting in deterrence to public interest will be punished as per laid down provisions.

It may be noted that when the DDA conveyed the permission to the organisers, they said that they would be organising the festival in February-March next year. (ANI)