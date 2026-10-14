The DDA held consultations for the Master Plan for Delhi-2047, focusing on a proposed 138-hectare Education Hub in Narela and a Medical Hub. The hubs aim to enhance education and healthcare, positioning Delhi as a medical tourism destination.

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Wednesday held its ninth and tenth stakeholder consultations under the Master Plan for Delhi-2047 (MPD-2047), focusing on the proposed education and medical hubs. The meetings were held under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor Sardar Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

Proposed Education Hub

Under the plan, a 138-hectare Education Hub is proposed in Narela, with space for universities, research institutions, vocational training centres and start-ups. The plan also provides for higher Floor Area Ratio (FAR) for schools, residential schools and dedicated facilities for children with disabilities and special needs.

Proposed Medical Hub

The proposed Medical Hub aims to improve access to healthcare through a network of hospitals, medical colleges, speciality facilities and wellness centres. It also seeks to strengthen Delhi’s position as a medical tourism destination, with provisions for de-addiction centres, rehabilitation facilities and other long-term care services.

Stakeholder Suggestions

During the discussions, stakeholders sought clarity on FAR calculations and basement-use rules and suggested changes to school parking norms and ground coverage. Other suggestions included relaxing Right of Way requirements for existing nursery schools and nursing homes, identifying land in Narela for digital examination centres, and earmarking additional sites for medical colleges in line with National Medical Commission (NMC) norms.

The consultations are part of DDA’s three-month outreach programme, which includes around 20 meetings to gather feedback from stakeholders and incorporate their suggestions into the implementation of MPD-2047. (ANI)