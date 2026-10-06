A viral story claims a Chinese husband caught his wife with another man after returning home with police. The alleged discovery reportedly led to divorce proceedings, but claims about him avoiding alimony and keeping all marital property remain unverified.

A viral account from China has drawn attention after claiming that a husband who suspected his wife of infidelity devised a plan to confirm his doubts. According to the story circulating online, he allegedly told his wife that he would be away from home for a long period before unexpectedly returning with police officers.

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The account claims that upon reaching the house, the husband allegedly forced open a bedroom door and discovered his wife with another man. The confrontation was reportedly presented as confirmation of the suspicions that had led him to make the unusual plan.

The incident allegedly resulted in the couple moving toward divorce proceedings. However, claims circulating alongside the story that the husband automatically escaped alimony obligations and kept all marital property should not be taken as established fact.

Under Chinese divorce law, decisions involving the division of marital assets and other financial matters can depend on several factors, including the couple’s circumstances, children and the reasons behind the breakdown of the marriage. Chinese law also recognises cohabitation with another person as a circumstance that can be considered in divorce proceedings.

The viral story has therefore attracted attention online, but specific claims about its legal outcome should be treated with caution unless supported by verified details from the case.