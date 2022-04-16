Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Day after PFI member's murder, RSS leader hacked to death in Kerala's Palakkad

    According to an eyewitness, Srinivasan was attacked by a group of five people on two bikes while he was sitting inside the shop. 

    Palakkad, First Published Apr 16, 2022, 3:02 PM IST

    A Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh leader was hacked to death in Palakkad, Kerala. 

    Pramukh Srinivasan (45) was rushed to a private hospital with multiple injuries but could not save his life. 

    Reports said Srinivasan, who runs SKS Autos in Palakkad, had cuts on his arms, legs and head. According to an eyewitness, Srinivasan was attacked by a group of five people on two bikes while he was sitting inside the shop. 

    The incident took place at around 1 pm. The vehicles in which the killers of the slain RSS leader have been identified, police sources said.

    The BJP has blamed the Social Democratic Party of India -- the political offshoot of the Popular Front of India -- for being behind the killings. 
    The room where the attack happened is heavily guarded by police. 

    An alert has been issued in all the districts of the state.

    The killing comes a day after a PFI leader was hacked to death in front of his father on Friday.

    Forty-four-year-old Subair, the outfit's Elappully area chief, was killed a few metres away from the local mosque in Elappully where he and his father had gone to offer the congregational Friday prayers.

    The PFI blamed the killing on the BJP and RSS, which the latter denied. BJP's Palakkad district president K M Haridas said that the murder is part of a PFI-SDPI conspiracy to destroy peace in the district. He claimed that the BJP cadre has no role in it.

    Last Updated Apr 16, 2022, 3:55 PM IST
