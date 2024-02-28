Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Day after 200 armed men storm ASP's house, some Manipur police commandos lay down arms in protest (WATCH)

    Sources in the state administration said that few police commandos have laid down their weapons in protest. Everything is now under control; at other places police are on duty, sources added.

    Day after 200 armed men storm ASP's house, some Manipur police commandos lay down arms in protest
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 28, 2024, 2:02 PM IST

    A group of Manipur Police commandos on Wednesday laid down their arms in protest against the attack and abduction of a police officer on Tuesday. Around 200 armed miscreants had stormed the house of a police officer in Imphal East. ASP Moirangthem Amit and his escort were abducted allegedly by cadres of the Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei organisation, in Imphal East district, the police said. 

    Sources in the state administration said that few police commandos have laid down their weapons in protest. Everything is now under control; at other places, police are on duty, sources added.

    According to police sources, tensions escalated after the said officer had apprehended six individuals associated with the Arambai Tenggol group on charges of vehicle theft. Subsequently, a vocal demonstration spearheaded by the Meira Paibis, a Meitei women's group, ensued, demanding the release of the detained individuals, further exacerbating the volatile situation.

    In a swift response, Manipur Police, aided by security forces, managed to rescue Additional Superintendent of Police Amit Singh following the abduction. Singh, who serves in the operations wing of Manipur Police, is currently receiving medical treatment, with his condition reported as stable.

    “Firing incident at the residence of Addl SP, IW, Moirangthem Amit, MPS On 27th February 2024. Armed miscreants numbering about 200 coming in vehicles stormed at the residence of the Additional Superintendent of Police, Shri Moirangthem Amit Singh, MPS, s/o Dr. M. Kulla Singh of Wangkhei Tokpam Leikai, under Porompat PS of Imphal East district. The armed miscreants vandalized the household properties at the residence,” the Manipur Police posted on X (formally Twitter).

    “On getting information, additional security forces rushed to the spot. In the resulting police action, two individuals namely Rabinash Moirangthem, 24 yrs s/o M. Ranjan of Kwakeithel Akham Leikai and Kangujam Bhimsen, 20 yrs c/o K. Abosana of Khongman Bashikhong sustained injuries on their persons and were admitted to JNIMS Hospital, Porompat. In the midst of the incident, the Addl SP and one of his escorts were abducted by the armed miscreants. They were later rescued from the Kwakeithel Konjeng Leikai area and admitted to Raj Medicity for medical treatment. A case has been registered in this regard and an investigation has started,” it added.

    M Kulla, the father of the abducted officer, recounted the frantic moments as armed assailants descended upon their residence, forcing them to seek refuge indoors.

    The Manipur government, grappling with the aftermath of the incident, emphasized the gravity of the situation, necessitating the intervention of the Army to stabilize the region and ensure the safety of its citizens.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2024, 2:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: 4 convicts of Ranjith Sreenivasan murder case move HC seeking nullification of death penalty anr

    Kerala: 4 convicts of Ranjith Sreenivasan murder case move HC against death penalty

    Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu resigns amid political turmoil AJR

    Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu resigns amid political turmoil: Report

    Himachal Pradesh: Tension escalates as 15 BJP MLAs expelled over alleged misconduct AJR

    Himachal Pradesh: Tension escalates as 15 BJP MLAs expelled over alleged misconduct

    SHOCKING! Rajkot businesses kills wife over alleged affair, shares videos in society's WhatsApp group vkp

    SHOCKING! Rajkot businessman kills wife over alleged affair, shares videos in society's WhatsApp group

    Chinese flag on rocket in Tamil Nadu govt ad sparks outrage

    Chinese rockets in Tamil Nadu govt advertisement sparks outrage

    Recent Stories

    Amazing benefits of pineapple juice for skin rkn

    Amazing benefits of pineapple juice for skin

    Basketball Happy Birthday Luka Doncic: Top 10 performances by the NBA star osf

    Happy Birthday Luka Doncic: Top 10 performances by the NBA star

    Arrest warrant issued for MP and actor Jaya Prada, court summons Police for March 06 appearance RKK

    Arrest warrant issued for MP and actor Jaya Prada, court summons Police for March 06 appearance

    February 29: Know the Leap Year Enigma; Decoding numbers, history AJR

    February 29: Know the Leap Year enigma; Decoding numbers, history

    Mia Khalifa SEXY photos: OnlyFans model flaunts HOT body in see-through dresses by 'Ester Manas' RBA

    Mia Khalifa SEXY photos: OnlyFans model flaunts HOT body in see-through dresses by 'Ester Manas'

    Recent Videos

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH) AJR

    Karpoori Thakur's family meets PM Modi, expresses gratitude for Bharat Ratna recognition (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'Had to redo Ram Lalla's idol after almost 70% of carving work'

    Video Icon