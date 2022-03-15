Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Money laundering case: HC denies interim relief to Nawab Malik, says debatable issues raised

    Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged money laundering and “active involvement in terror funding” in connection with a 1999 land deal with don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister.
     

    Money laundering case: HC denies interim relief to Nawab Malik, says debatable issues raised-dnm
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 15, 2022, 2:29 PM IST

    In no respite for Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday dismissed the habeas corpus plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate seeking an interim relief.

    Malik was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged money laundering and “active involvement in terror funding” in connection with a 1999 land deal with don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister.

    The NCP leader was initially sent to the ED’s custody and subsequently remanded to judicial custody.

    “As certain debatable issues are raised, they require to be heard at length. Considering the grounds assigned by us we are not inclined to allow the prayers in the interim application. Interim applications rejected,” the court noted. The bench said that once Malik’s lawyers move his plea for final hearing, it will accordingly fix the date for the same.

    In the previous hearing, Malik’s lawyer Amit Desai, had told the High Court that the minister’s arrest and the subsequent judicial custody were illegal. The senior advocate had demanded that the arrest be quashed and set aside and he be released from custody immediately as an interim relief.

    Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh and advocate Hiten Venegaokar, who represented the ED, had informed the court that Malik was arrested following due procedure and that his remand order issued by a special PMLA court appropriated valid reasons for remanding him to the ED’s custody and then to judicial custody, PTI reported.

    They had also said that the minister’s habeas corpus plea (law writ issued to bring a party before a court or judge) was not maintainable and suggested that he should seek regular bail in the case.

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2022, 2:29 PM IST
