MP Congress President Jitu Patwari predicts a landslide victory for the party in the Datia Assembly by-election by 25,000 votes. He called it a turning point for state politics, citing strong public enthusiasm for a change in governance.

Congress Predicts Landslide Victory

Asserting that the Datia Assembly by-election marks a turning point for the state's political future, Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari on Monday predicted a landslide victory for his party, claiming that "Congress will win this seat by 25,000 votes."

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Speaking to ANI on the final day of the nomination process, Patwari stated that the public's enthusiasm indicates a strong desire for a change in governance. "Today marks the beginning of changing the politics of Madhya Pradesh... On behalf of the entire people of Madhya Pradesh, I express my gratitude to the people of Datia. The way they are responding, accordingly, I believe that Congress will win this seat by 25,000 votes," Patwari said.

Dissatisfaction in BJP Ranks to Benefit Congress, says Candidate

The Congress leader's confidence comes as the party's candidate, Ghanshyam Singh, filed his nomination papers today in the presence of several senior leaders, including former Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh and Leader of Opposition Umang Singhar. Earlier, speaking to ANI before filing his papers, Singh also stated that there is widespread resentment within the BJP ranks, which would ultimately benefit the Congress. "Narottam Mishra-ji's ticket being cut has changed the equations. The situation has shifted in our favour. There is a lot of dissatisfaction in the BJP; it is at its peak. The dissatisfaction seen on the streets has increased so much that those wounds cannot be healed now. No matter how much they say for show, many of their own people will work to defeat the BJP," Ghanshyam Singh claimed.

Singh, who previously won the Datia seat in 1993 and 2003, remarked that while there is a "world of difference" between the political landscape of the past and the present, the public's desire for change remains the driving force of his campaign.

Datia By-Election Details

The Datia Assembly seat fell vacant following the disqualification of Rajendra Bharti on April 2. The disqualification was under the provisions of Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and Article 191(1)(e) of the Constitution.

The Election Commission of India has announced that polling for the Datia Assembly bypoll will be held on July 30, while counting of votes will take place on August 3.

BJP Fields New Candidate

Meanwhile, the BJP has announced Ashutosh Tiwari as its candidate for the Datia Assembly by-election, replacing former Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, who had lost the seat in the 2023 Assembly elections.