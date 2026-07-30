The Datia Assembly by-election in Madhya Pradesh saw a steady and peaceful polling process, with voter turnout reaching 48.91% by 1 pm. Senior BJP and Congress leaders cast their votes, expressing confidence in their respective parties' victory.

Polling continued at a steady pace in the Datia Assembly by-election on Thursday, with approximately 48.91 per cent of voters casting their ballots till 1 pm, according to the data released by the Election Commission of India.

Polling has remained peaceful across the constituency amid elaborate security arrangements and close monitoring by election authorities.

Voter Turnout Progression

Earlier, the voter turnout in Datia was recorded at 32.53 pc till 11 am and 12.94 pc in the initial trend of polling till 9 am.

Key Leaders Cast Votes

Senior BJP leader Narottam Mishra, BJP candidate from the seat Ashutosh Tiwari and the Congress nominee Ghanshyam Singh also cast their votes in the by-election.

Speaking to reporters after voting, Mishra said he voted with the intention that the Bharatiya Janata Party would win in the constituency and boost Datia's development, adding that he expected good voter turnout in the constituency.

BJP candidate Ashutosh Tiwari said there was great enthusiasm among the public and everyone was voting for development, good governance and the overall progress of Datia.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Ghanshyam Singh appealed to voters to participate in large numbers and expressed confidence that the party would secure a decisive victory in the by-election.

Elaborate Security and Monitoring

Earlier, Datia Collector Swapnil Wankhade said polling for the Datia Assembly by-election began peacefully at 7 am on Thursday and was progressing smoothly across the constituency.

The Collector further said that all 291 polling stations were under close surveillance, with security personnel deployed and no reports of any law and order issues had been received from any polling station. The district administration has established a central control room, where officials are continuously monitoring polling through CCTV feeds.

Voter and Polling Station Statistics

According to the District Election Office, there are a total of 2,20,410 eligible voters to exercise their franchise in the Datia Assembly by-election. Of these, 1,16,116 are male voters, 1,04,284 are female voters, and 10 voters are in the other category.

Additionally, there are 291 polling stations, including 185 in rural areas and 106 in urban areas. Of these, 233 have been identified as critical polling stations, while 28 have been classified as vulnerable. The entire Assembly constituency has been divided into 36 sectors, with one Sector Officer deployed in each sector to oversee polling arrangements.

Polling Details and Vote Counting

Polling is underway for the Datia by-election in Madhya Pradesh since this morning and will continue until 6 pm.

The counting of votes will take place on August 3. The Datia Assembly seat fell vacant following the disqualification of Congress MLA Rajendra Bharti on April 2. (ANI)