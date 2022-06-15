Date of birth, death soon to be linked with Aadhaar

The purpose of assigning a unique identifying number to newborns is to ensure that all children and families may benefit from government programmes.

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), which has enrolled nearly all of India's adult population since 2010, is now planning to expand Aadhaar to cover a person's whole lifecycle with two ambitious pilot programmes, as per media reports, to tighten systems to prevent misuse and expand its reach.

The agency will also sync death records with its data to prevent Aadhaar misuse after the 12-digit unique ID holder's death, as per the Economic Times. The Aadhaar database would be linked to death registration databases and those of government and commercial hospitals, allowing UIDAI to avoid misuse of the government's direct benefit transfers.

The agency will be able to map the full life cycle of citizens from birth to death once the functions are implemented.

The purpose of assigning a unique identifying number to newborns is to ensure that all children and families may benefit from government programmes and that no one is left behind, according to reports. The two programmes' pilots will begin soon.

Fingerprints of children can be taken after they reach the age of five by agency personnel who can visit the newborns' families to complete the paperwork and assign a permanent Aadhaar number, as per reports.

Once these children turn 18, the biometrics will be re-registered, allowing the government to ensure that additional IDs are not generated for the same person.

