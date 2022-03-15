SBI alerts customers over Pan-Aadhaar link, date extended till March 31

The State Bank of India said that customers would not be allowed to use seamless banking services if they did not link PAN-Aadhaar.

To avoid any inconvenience, the State Bank of India has alerted its account holders to link their PAN with their Aadhar card before March 31. The bank stated that if any customer fails in doing this, the bank won't provide a seamless banking service. The SBI asked their customers to link the PAN and Aadhar by the end of March to minimise any difficulty.

SBI recently tweeted and informed, "We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhar to minimise any hassle and to continue receiving smooth banking service." As per the lender, PANs that have not been linked with Aadhaar by March 31, 2022, will be declared invalid.

The statement added that the coronavirus epidemic's deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar had been extended from September 30, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

Learn how to link PAN-Aadhar card:

First option:

1) Visit the official website of Income-tax: https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home

2) On the left side, you will get the option of link Aadhaar; click on it

3) A new page will be displayed, fill in the details of the PAN, AADHAAR, and mentioned name as on the Aadhar card.

4) If the only year of birth is mentioned on your card, the tick on the box of 'I have only year of birth in Aadhaar card.'

5) Enter the Captcha code or ask for OTP

6) Clink on the link button Link Aadhaar, and you are done.

Second option:

1) You can also link PAN and Aadhaar through SMS

2) On your mobile, go to the message section, type UIDPAN<12-digit Aadhaar><10-digit PAN>

3) Send the message to 567678 or 56161, and the work is done.

