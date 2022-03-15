Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SBI alerts customers over Pan-Aadhaar link, date extended till March 31

    The State Bank of India said that customers would not be allowed to use seamless banking services if they did not link PAN-Aadhaar.

    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 15, 2022, 12:25 PM IST

    To avoid any inconvenience, the State Bank of India has alerted its account holders to link their PAN with their Aadhar card before March 31. The bank stated that if any customer fails in doing this, the bank won't provide a seamless banking service. The SBI asked their customers to link the PAN and Aadhar by the end of March to minimise any difficulty. 

    SBI recently tweeted and informed, "We advise our customers to link their PAN with Aadhar to minimise any hassle and to continue receiving smooth banking service." As per the lender, PANs that have not been linked with Aadhaar by March 31, 2022, will be declared invalid. 

    The statement added that the coronavirus epidemic's deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar had been extended from September 30, 2021, to March 31, 2022.

    Learn how to link PAN-Aadhar card: 

    First option: 

    1) Visit the official website of Income-tax: https://www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in/home
    2) On the left side, you will get the option of link Aadhaar; click on it
    3) A new page will be displayed, fill in the details of the PAN, AADHAAR, and mentioned name as on the Aadhar card.
    4) If the only year of birth is mentioned on your card, the tick on the box of 'I have only year of birth in Aadhaar card.' 
    5) Enter the Captcha code or ask for OTP
    6) Clink on the link button Link Aadhaar, and you are done. 

     

    Second option:

    1) You can also link PAN and Aadhaar through SMS
    2) On your mobile, go to the message section, type UIDPAN<12-digit Aadhaar><10-digit PAN>
    3) Send the message to 567678 or 56161, and the work is done.

    Also Read: SBI withdraws controversial recruitment norm that termed pregnant women 'unfit' for work

    Also Read: Fact-check: Missionaries of Charity requested SBI to freeze bank accounts, says MHA

    Also Read: Banking services take a hit as 9 lakh employees go on two-day nationwide strike from today

    Last Updated Mar 15, 2022, 12:27 PM IST
