PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: EKYC deadline extended; know new date, process

The central government has again extended the deadline for completing the obligatory e-KYC by two months, to July 31, 2022, as a relief to PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana beneficiaries. Previously, the deadline was set for May 31, 2022.

Following the notice on the PM Kisan portal, "The eKYC deadline for all PMKISAN beneficiaries has been extended to July 31, 2022." For the second time in two weeks, the administration has extended the deadline. On May 21, the Centre announced that the deadline for completing the obligatory eKYC had been extended until May 31, 2022.

This comes just days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed over Rs 21,000 to over ten crore farmers in the 11th tranche of cash benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM Kisan) on May 31.

Every landholding farmer family will receive a financial benefit of Rs 6000 per year under the PM-Kisan scheme, which will be paid in three equal payments of Rs 2000 every four months.

Here's how to complete the e-KYC process:

1) Navigate to the PM Kisan's official site, https://pmkisan.gov.in/

2) Press on the eKYC option available on the right side of the page

3) Key in the Aadhar card number, verify the captcha, and then click on search

4) Enter your mobile number, which is linked with your Aadhar card

5) Now enter the obtained OTP

eKYC will be completed if all of the details match; otherwise, it will be invalid. If this occurs, the concerned person should contact the local Aadhar Seva Kendra.

Learn to check whether PM KISAN 11th instalment is credited online:

1) Go to the PM Kisan's official website, https://pmkisan.gov.in/

2) Click on the 'Beneficiary status' tab in the right corner

3) Key in the Aadhaar number or account number

4) Click on the 'Get data' tab

The beneficiary's status will be displayed in detail depending on the beneficiary. To receive the funds, your name must also be on the beneficiary list.

