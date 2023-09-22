Danish Ali demands action against BJP MP Bidhuri over abusive remarks; says soul shaken

Danish Ali said he had submitted a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, asking him to take action against BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri. Ali, in his letter to the Speaker, said the BJP MP directed the "most foul, abusive invectives" against him which are part of the record of the Lok Sabha.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and a member of the Lok Sabha, Danish Ali, stated on Friday that if action is not taken against BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri, he may consider resigning from parliament. During a discussion on the Chandrayaan-3 mission in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Bidhuri made anti-Muslim slurs against Danish Ali.

Danish Ali revealed to the media that he had sent a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla requesting that he take action against Bidhuri. "I have no doubt that the Lok Sabha Speaker will address the situation. Every detail is documented. However, if action is not taken against Bidhuri and if my rights are not protected, I will consider leaving the Lok Sabha membership," said Ali.

"During the course of his speech he directed the most foul, abusive invectives against me which are part of the record of the Lok Sabha," Danish Ali's letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker read. Ali said Ramesh Bidhuri labeled him a "Muslim terrorist" and insulted him in the Lok Sabha.

The BSP MP said that the derogatory language used by Bidhuri is an insult to the entire Muslim community. "This is the first time such unparliamentary language has been used against an elected MP. I couldn’t sleep, my soul was shaken. If an elected MP is facing this situation, what would happen to the common man," he said.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday warned Ramesh Bidhuri of "severe action" and expunged his Islamophobic slurs from house records. Meanwhile, the BJP has issued a show-cause notice to South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri for using unparliamentary language.