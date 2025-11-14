BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav won the Danapur assembly seat, defeating RJD's Rita Lal Roy by 29,133 votes. He thanked voters, credited the Modi-Nitish NDA alliance for its lead, and promised to work for the people of Danapur with dedication.

As the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has taken a comfortable lead amid vote counting for the Bihar assembly elections, Ram Kripal Yadav, BJP candidate from Danapur assembly constituency, thanked the voters after registering a win from here and said that he would work for the people of Danapur. Ram Kripal Yadav registered a victory over RJD's Rita Lal Roy with a margin of 29,133 votes.

Speaking to ANI, Ram Kripal Yadav said, "I salute the great voters of Danapur for making me win. It is their victory, not mine. People of Bihar have blessed Narendra Modi and Nitish Kumar's NDA alliance with bumper votes. There is no Bahubali anywhere. There is only 'Jan-bal'. I want to thank the people of Danapur for showing their faith in me and Nitish Kumar. We will work for the people of Danapur with dedication."

RJD Alleges Irregularities

Danapur Diara is a flood-prone riverine area in the vicinity of Danapur town, located in the Patna district. People cast their votes in the Danapur Assembly constituency during the first phase of polling. Earlier, RJD alleged that in Danapur, operations of boats had been stopped, and thousands of voters were unable to reach their respective polling booths.

"In the Danapur assembly constituency, the administration has stopped the operation of boats, and thousands of voters are unable to reach their polling booths to cast their votes. Over 10,000 voters have been left reliant on a single steamer that makes only one round per day. In such a situation, if any accident occurs, will the district administration take responsibility?" RJD posted on X

NDA Set for Big Win

The NDA is heading towards setting a new milestone in the 2025 Bihar elections, as it has crossed the 200-mark in the latest trends. The ruling alliance secured 206 seats in the 2010 elections and is once again poised to touch the same mark as it is currently leading at 203 seats, with both the BJP and JD(U) unanticipated performances. (ANI)