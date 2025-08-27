India faces devastating monsoon rains across several states, while major announcements rock sports, politics, and entertainment.

From devastating monsoon rains wreaking havoc across multiple states to major announcements in sports, politics, entertainment, and technology, today’s top stories capture the breadth of India’s challenges and global headlines. Prime Minister Modi expressed grief over the Vaishno Devi landslide tragedy, while the Union Cabinet took a bold step by approving India’s bid to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games. In Bihar, a shocking assault on senior leaders highlighted public anger against governance lapses. On the sporting front, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin joined Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra in Bihar, veteran cricketer R. Ashwin announced his retirement, and Kerala braced for Lionel Messi’s arrival with an upcoming AIFF inspection. Globally, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement stole the spotlight, while Apple confirmed the iPhone 17 launch on September 9. Here’s your comprehensive roundup of the 10 biggest stories of the day.

1.Heavy Rain Lashes Gujarat, Maharashtra, Uttarakhand

India’s monsoon fury continues to unleash widespread devastation, with northern and western states bearing the brunt of nature's wrath. Catastrophic flooding and a series of landslides have crippled parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, severing vital road links and stranding communities. In Gujarat and Maharashtra, overflowing rivers have submerged vast tracts of land, inundating homes and farms. The human toll is rising, with fatalities reported and thousands forced into temporary shelters. Critical infrastructure lies in ruins, hampering rescue operations and exacerbating the crisis. This relentless deluge highlights the increasing intensity of seasonal rains, presenting a monumental challenge to disaster response teams and leaving a profound trail of destruction across the nation.

2. PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Vaishno Devi Landslide, Death Toll Rises

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed profound grief over the loss of lives due to the landslide near the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir. In a statement, the PM extended his condolences to the bereaved families and wished a speedy recovery to those injured. He has also announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased, while the injured will receive Rs. 50,000. PM Modi has assured all possible support from the central government and praised the ongoing rescue and relief efforts by the administration.

3. Union Cabinet Approves India’s 2030 Bid For CWG

In a significant move, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved India's formal bid to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030. This decision marks a crucial step toward potentially bringing the multi-sport event back to the country for the first time since the 2010 Delhi Games. The government has now authorized the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to submit the official proposal to the Commonwealth Games Federation. If selected, the event is expected to be hosted across multiple cities, showcasing India's upgraded infrastructure and organizational capabilities on the global stage. The bid aligns with India’s growing ambition to become a major hub for international sporting events.

4. Bihar Minister Shravan Kumar, Hilsa MLA Krishna Murari Attacked

In a disturbing turn of events, Bihar's Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar and Hilsa MLA Krishna Murari were violently assaulted by villagers in Nalanda district on Wednesday. The attack occurred during a visit to families grieving the deaths of nine people killed in a recent road accident. Villagers, enraged by what they perceived as administrative negligence and delayed action, confronted the leaders as they prepared to depart. Demanding immediate compensation and accountability, the crowd quickly turned violent, attacking the minister and the MLA with sticks. Both leaders sustained injuries in the chaos, highlighting mounting public anger over perceived government inaction in the aftermath of the tragedy. The incident has sparked fresh concerns over rural discontent and administrative responsiveness in the state.

5. TN CM MK Stalin Joins Rahul Gandhi’s Vote Adhikar Yatra Ahead of Bihar Elections

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M.K. Stalin joined the Congress-led ‘Vote Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar on Wednesday, marking a significant show of opposition unity ahead of the general elections. Addressing a spirited rally, Stalin sharply criticized the BJP-led central government for undermining federalism and weakening states' rights, while highlighting issues such as economic inequality, unemployment, and social justice. His presence in Bihar—a key electoral battleground—underscores the opposition's strategy to build a broad-based coalition against the ruling party. The yatra, focused on safeguarding democratic institutions and ensuring electoral integrity, aims to mobilize public support across states, with Stalin’s participation amplifying its reach beyond southern India.

6. Ravichandran Ashwin Announces IPL Retirement

Indian veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin announced his retirement from the Indian Premier League (IPL). The 38-year-old took his X handle (formerly Twitter) and announced his decision to step away from the IPL and explore opportunities in overseas T20 leagues. In the post, he expressed gratitude to the IPL and BCCI, and the franchises that he represented for ‘wonderful memories’. The Tamil Nadu Cricketer played his last IPL season for Chennai Super Kings, picking seven wickets in nine matches. In his 15-year IPL career, Ashwin played for five franchises, including CSK, Rising Pune Super Giants, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals. R Ashwin retired as the fifth leading wicket-taker of the IPL, with 187 wickets, including a four-wicket haul, at an average of 30.22 and an economy rate of 7.20 in 221 matches.

7. Taylor Swift Announces Engagement to NFL Star Travis Kelce

Global superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce have officially announced their engagement, sharing the news with fans in a joyous Instagram post that instantly captivated the world. The proposal, which took place privately at Kelce’s home nearly two weeks ago, was described as intimate and heartfelt by those close to the couple. Central to the announcement is Swift’s stunning custom engagement ring, featuring a significant antique old mine brilliant cut diamond estimated between 10-15 carats and valued at approximately $650,000. The couple playfully referenced their public personas in the caption, writing: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” sparking an outpouring of congratulations from fans, celebrities, and public figures worldwide. This milestone further solidifies their status as one of the most followed and beloved couples in modern pop culture.

8. Govinda Sunita puts end to divorce rumors with public appearance on Ganesh Chaturthi

In a move that puts all speculation to rest, veteran actor Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, have officially denied the long-circulating rumors of an impending divorce. The couple, married for over 35 years, appeared together publicly to dismiss the reports as baseless and malicious. Govinda attributed the gossip to industry rivals attempting to tarnish his family's image, while Sunita emphasized their strong bond and commitment to each other. They stated that such falsehoods would not affect their relationship and requested privacy from the media. The announcement has reassured their fans, closing a chapter of unfounded controversy surrounding one of Bollywood's most enduring marriages.

9. Apple to unveil iPhone 17 on September 9

Apple is set to unveil its next-generation iPhone 17 series on September 9 at a special event at Apple Park, with industry rumors pointing to a major design overhaul headlined by an ultra-slim "iPhone 17 Air." This new model, potentially measuring just 5.5mm thick, is expected to feature a 6.6-inch display and prioritize sleek portability, though it may involve trade-offs in battery capacity or camera performance. The launch will also likely introduce the Apple Watch Series 11, an updated AirPods Pro with health sensors, and showcase the new Liquid Glass interface in iOS 26, promising a more fluid and minimalist user experience. The event will be streamed globally, drawing intense anticipation from consumers and investors alike.

10. AIFF Panel to Visit Thiruvananthapuram in September Ahead of Messi’s Match

Thiruvananthapuram is preparing for a landmark moment in its sporting history as the AIFF Technical Committee will visit the Greenfield Stadium in early September to assess facilities ahead of Lionel Messi and Argentina’s international match in November. The inspection, expected in the second week, will focus on infrastructure, pitch quality, and crowd management to ensure global standards are met. This will be the first time Kerala hosts the FIFA World Cup winners, and Messi’s presence is set to transform the state capital into India’s sporting epicenter. For Kerala’s football-mad fans, celebrated for packing stadiums during ISL and international ties, watching Messi live is a dream come true. His appearance is expected to draw supporters from across India and neighboring countries. After Trivandrum, Messi will also visit Kolkata, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, and Delhi in December, ensuring fans nationwide can witness the global icon during his historic India tour.