The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) is expected to approve key proposals to bolster the armed forces, including the procurement of 60 Medium Transport Aircraft, five more S-400 units, unmanned combat jets, and extended-range BrahMos missiles.

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) is likely to give its nod to several major programmes aimed at strengthening the armed forces, including proposals to acquire 60 Medium Transport Aircraft and five more units of the S-400 air defence systems.

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The meeting is scheduled to take place on Friday and is also expected to clear a proposal to acquire around four squadrons of the indigenous Remotely Piloted Strike Aircraft, also referred to as unmanned combat jets, for the Indian Air Force. Sources in the defence establishment told ANI that the Indian Army's plan to acquire a large number of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, with a strike range of 800 km, is also likely to come up for approval.

High-Level Meeting Leadership

The DAC is the apex body of the Defence Ministry for the procurement of new weapon systems for the armed forces. The meeting will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and will include top military leadership, including the Chief of Defence Staff, the three service chiefs, and the Defence Secretary.

Strengthening Air Defence

The Defence Ministry is expected to take up the case for the purchase of five more units of the S-400 Sudarshan air defence systems at a time when Indian Air Force teams are in Russia to receive the fourth squadron under the earlier contract for five systems. The fourth system is likely to arrive between April and May this year, while the fifth squadron is expected to be delivered between November and December.

The Indian Air Force has also received clearance for the procurement of five squadrons of the indigenous long-range surface-to-air missile systems under Project Kusha, which is being led by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

IAF's Transport Fleet Modernisation

Under the Medium Transport Aircraft programme, the Indian Air Force is looking to acquire 60 aircraft. Brazilian firm Embraer, American company Lockheed Martin and Russian manufacturer Ilyushin are expected to be the main contenders for the contract.

Boost for Army's Firepower

Meanwhile, the Indian Army's proposal to procure 300 indigenous Dhanush howitzers is also likely to be taken up for clearance at the meeting.