India’s Defence Acquisition Council will consider the procurement of 114 Rafale fighter jets, six additional P-8I aircraft for the Navy, and a solar-powered High-Altitude Pseudo Satellite for surveillance.

India’s highest decision-making body in the defence ministry — the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) — will take up the proposal to procure a ₹3.25 lakh crore Rafale fighter aircraft deal in its meeting on Thursday.

It should be noted that French President Emmanuel Macron is visiting India on February 17 to further the bilateral relationship, besides participating in other engagements.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh-headed DAC is also expected to look at a solar-powered High-Altitude Pseudo Satellite Vehicle (HAPS).

The Indian Air Force is in dire need of fighter aircraft to arrest the depleting strength of squadrons. Currently, the IAF has 29 squadrons against a sanctioned strength of 42 squadrons. The IAF is operating with the lowest number of squadrons in decades at present, which is just a few more than the Pakistan Air Force.

The procurement of 114 fighters means an additional six to seven fighter squadrons for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

After approval from the DAC, a cost negotiation committee will be set up for the deal. After that, the proposals will be placed before the Prime Minister-headed Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) for final approval.

Besides this, the DAC is also expected to take up the Indian Navy’s requirement for more ‘eyes in the sky’ by giving the green signal to acquire six more P-8I Poseidon, the multi-mission long-range maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft.

About Pseudo Satellite

These are solar-powered and are a high-end version of an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and can operate in the stratosphere for long duration for surveillance and reconnaissance.

A HAPS can operate at an altitude of about 20 km, much higher than the flight paths of commercial planes. It is considered much cheaper to deploy and operate than satellites.

A launch vehicle or rocket is not needed to launch it.