The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved proposals worth Rs 3.60 lakh crore, including 114 Rafale fighter jets for the IAF. Experts have hailed the move as a 'game-changer' and a 'force multiplier' for India's military and self-reliance.

A defence modernisation push gathered momentum on Thursday as the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) cleared proposals worth nearly Rs 3.60 lakh crore, including the decision to procure 114 Rafale fighter jets for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

The move, cleared under the 'Acceptance of Necessity' (AoN) route, triggered strong reactions from defence experts and political leaders, who termed it a "game-changer" and "force multiplier" for India's military preparedness, self-reliance and long-term deterrence posture.

A 'Game-Changer' for India's Military

Chaired by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the DAC approves acquisitions for the Air Force, Army, Navy, and Coast Guard. However, the proposed induction of 114 Rafale Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) has emerged as the centrepiece of the modernisation drive.

Speaking exclusively with ANI, Defence expert Colonel TP Tyagi termed the decision a watershed moment for India's security architecture. "The 'Acceptance of Necessity' that Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has given for the Army, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard today will definitely prove to be a game-changer for the military," he said.

Boost for Indian Air Force

Focusing first on the Air Force, he described the 114 Rafale jets as "the biggest deal." "The speciality of these Rafales is that, first of all, they include advanced satellite communication, all weapons, training, maintenance, and spares. Additionally, about 100 Rafale jets will be manufactured in India, with indigenous content ranging from 30% to 60%. This means that in the coming times, India will become a hub for this manufacturing," he said.

He added that the induction would address the shortage of seven to eight squadrons in the Indian Air Force, considered essential for a potential two-front war scenario.

Highlighting the combat missiles cleared under the proposal, Tyagi said, "It has 'stand-off' capability, meaning it can strike deep targets of the enemy while staying within our own borders."

Upgrades for Army and Navy

On the Army front, he noted approval for anti-tank mines and upgraded T-72 tanks. "They have 1000 horsepower, and their weight-to-speed ratio is very good, meaning they are lighter in weight and travel at a higher speed," he said.

For the Navy, Tyagi cited approval for the P-8I reconnaissance aircraft and 4-megawatt gas turbines. "After their arrival, we will not have to depend on foreign manufacturers," he said.

Strengthening Coastal Surveillance

He also highlighted enhanced electronic and infrared systems for the Coast Guard, asserting that coastal surveillance would significantly improve.

Referring to past terror threats, he said, "With the arrival of these systems, we will be able to perform coastal surveillance much better. A few days ago, you might have seen a video in which members of Pakistan's Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba were seen saying that India would be attacked again via water, like 26/11 in Mumbai, but the Coast Guard has now been fully strengthened in terms of surveillance. I am sure that with these supplies given to the military, the strength of the Indian Armed Forces will increase many times over."

Bridging the Squadron Gap

Defence expert Ashwani Siwach described the Rs 3.25 lakh crore sanction - referring broadly to the acquisition outlay - as a decisive move. "The truth is that the sanction of 3.25 lakh crore given today by the Defence Acquisition Council is a game changer," he said.

Siwach underlined the squadron gap facing the IAF. "Currently, India has 29 squadrons, whereas 42.5 squadrons are required. In such a situation, the 4.5-generation Rafale was very much needed," he said.

He explained that 18 jets would arrive in fly-away condition, while the rest would be built in India. "About 60 per cent of the components used in them will be 'Make in India.' This will significantly increase India's air power in the coming times," he added.

Calling the Rafale a "force multiplier," Siwach said it would bridge capability gaps until the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) becomes operational. "Rafale showed during the time of Operation Sindoor that it is a very modern aircraft; it is 4.5 generation. The missiles it carries are praiseworthy, such as the SCALP, which is surface-to-air, and then the Meteor missile, which is Beyond Visual Range air-to-air. This will greatly increase the capability and capacity of India's air power," he said.

He projected that with the induction of 114 additional aircraft, alongside the two squadrons already in service, India could field 9 to 10 Rafale squadrons. "This will generate a lot of employment, and money will be invested in R&D. This will create an ecosystem that is very good from a defence point of view and will be forward-looking," he added.

Political Leaders Welcome Defence Push

Political reactions also poured in following the announcement. Speaking to ANI outside Parliament, BJP MP Manan Kumar Mishra linked the decision to India's evolving security doctrine. "From the perspective of national security, we need to strengthen the defence sector. We have been in the phase of strengthening since 2014 itself," he said.

Referring to recent operations, he added, "During Operation Sindoor, we had sufficient weapons, which is why Pakistan was forced to accept defeat within 2 days. The goal of our government is to become the strongest nation... Rafale is essential for us so that we can knock the enemy off their feet."

Rajasthan BJP Chief Madan Rathore framed the decision in terms of deterrence and national resolve. "It is the responsibility of our country's Prime Minister to ensure India's security completely. And he will leave no stone unturned in this regard," he said.

Highlighting the broader defence push, Rathore added, "In the defence sector as well, our country will become prosperous, strong, and robust. And if we are strong, there will be peace. Everyone attacks the weak. If we are prosperous and strong, no one will dare to point a finger at us."

Official Breakdown of Acquisitions

Earlier in the day, the Defence Acquisition Council, under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, accorded Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) to various service proposals at an estimated value of about Rs 3.60 lakh crore on Thursday.

For the Indian Air Force (IAF)

For the Indian Air Force (IAF), the AoN was approved for the procurement of Multi-Role Fighter Aircraft (MRFA) {Rafale}, Combat Missiles, and Air-Ships-Based High-Altitude Pseudo-Satellite (AS-HAPS).

According to the Ministry of Defence, the procurement of MRFA will enhance the IAF's capability to undertake air-dominance roles across the spectrum of conflict and significantly boost its deterrence with long-range offensive strikes. The majority of the MRFA to be procured will be manufactured in India.

The Combat Missiles will enhance the stand-off ground-attack capability with deep-strike power and very high accuracy.

The AS-HAPS will be utilised for persistent Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance, Electronic Intelligence, telecommunications, and remote sensing for military purposes.

For the Indian Army

For the Indian Army, AoN was accorded for the procurement of Anti-Tank Mines (Vibhav) and overhaul of Vehicle Platforms of Armoured Recovery Vehicles (ARVs), T-72 Tanks and Infantry Combat Vehicles (BMP-II).

The Ministry of Defence mentioned that Vibhav mines will be laid as an anti-tank obstacle system to delay the advance of enemy mechanised forces. The overhaul of vehicle platforms of ARVs, T-72 Tanks and BMP-II will enhance the service life of equipment, ensuring readiness and operational effectiveness of the Indian Army.

For the Indian Navy

For the Indian Navy, AoN was cleared for 04 MW Marine Gas Turbine-based Electric Power Generators and the P8I Long-Range Maritime Reconnaissance Aircraft.

Induction of a 4 MW Marine Gas Turbine-based Electric Power Generator under the Make-I category of the Defence Acquisition Procedure 2020 will minimise dependence on foreign manufacturers and ensure self-reliance in the Indian Navy's power generation requirements.

The acquisition of P-8I aircraft will significantly boost the Navy's combat/war-fighting capabilities in long-range anti-submarine warfare, maritime surveillance, and maritime strike.

For the Indian Coast Guard (ICG)

For the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), AoN was accorded for the procurement of an Electro-Optical/Infra-Red system for Dornier aircraft.

The procurement will enhance the ICG's maritime surveillance capability, the Ministry of Defence said.

