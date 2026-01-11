CPI General Secretary D Raja criticised the ED's raids on I-PAC in West Bengal, calling the agency 'reckless'. He pointed to 'political turmoil' in the state and the ongoing legal battle between the ED and the Mamata Banerjee-led government.

CPI General Secretary D Raja on Sunday launched an attack on the Enforcement Directorate (ED), calling them reckless over the alleged interference and obstruction by Chief Minisiter Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government in the agencies' search operations at the headquarters of the Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) and at the Kolkata residence of its director.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "What was ED doing for such a long time? Suddenly, ED woke up and went for a ride and at the same time, the Chief Minister went and collected papers and a laptop and went away." He added that the alleged interference reflects the "political turmoil" in the state. "This shows the political turmoil that is there in the state of West Bengal, and there is a particular politics that is to polarise West Bengal between TMC and BJP...," he said.

Legal Battle Escalates to Supreme Court

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) filed a plea in the Supreme Court alleging that the CM Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government was interfering with and obstructing the agencies' search operations. Addressing this, Raja asked to wait for the verdict of the court, adding that the matter is serious. "ED has gone to the court. Let us wait to see what the court is going to decide because the developments in Bengal are a matter of serious concern," Raja said.

Meanwhile, the ED has sought directions for a CBI probe into the matter. On Thursday, ED raids were conducted at the Kolkata headquarters of the Indian Political Action Committee and at the residence of its director, Pratik Jain.

West Bengal Govt Files Caveat

Anticipating that the ED may approach the Supreme Court alleging interference in its search operations, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has filed a caveat in the apex court, seeking that no order be passed without hearing the state.

State Govt Moves Calcutta High Court

Separately, the West Bengal government has filed a plea in the Calcutta High Court, alleging that the ED seized all data and digital records from I-PAC's office.

In its petition, the Mamata Banerjee-led government has sought directions to the ED to return all seized materials, including private, sensitive and confidential data, along with information and documents taken in both physical and electronic form. The State government claimed that the allegedly unlawfully seized data belongs to the Trinamool Congress and relates to its party operations. (ANI)