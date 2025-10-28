Cyclone Montha has started making landfall near Kakinada, bringing winds up to 110 kmph and heavy rainfall across coastal Andhra Pradesh. State govt has set up 800 relief centres, deployed NDRF and SDRF teams and moved pregnant women to hospitals.

Cyclone Montha began making landfall near Kakinada on Tuesday evening, bringing strong winds and heavy rain to coastal Andhra Pradesh. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha over the west-central Bay of Bengal moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 17 kmph over the past six hours. As of 6:30 PM (IST) on October 28, 2025, it was centred near latitude 16.05°N and longitude 82.25°E, about 110 km east of Machilipatnam, 100 km south of Kakinada, 220 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam, and 460 km southwest of Gopalpur in Odisha.

Red alerts in 19 districts

The weather office has issued red alerts for 19 districts in Andhra Pradesh, warning of extremely heavy rainfall. Neighboring states, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Kerala, and Karnataka, may also see moderate to heavy showers as the storm moves inland.

Government steps up rescue and relief work

The Andhra Pradesh government has set up over 800 relief centres and moved pregnant women to hospitals. More than 1,000 electricians have been deployed to ensure uninterrupted power supply, while 140 swimmers with boats are on standby for emergencies.

Kakinada MP Uday Srinivas Tangella, who is monitoring the situation in Uppada, said: “Our government is fully prepared. The Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan have been watching the situation closely for the past two days.”

NDRF and SDRF teams deployed

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been stationed in the coastal districts to assist with evacuations and rescue operations.

Party volunteers are urging people to move to shelters to avoid casualties, the MP said.

Railways take precautionary measures

The Indian Railways has cancelled, diverted, and rescheduled several trains across the Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway Zone as a precaution. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has directed railway officials to stay alert in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and Telangana due to the cyclone’s impact.

Top officials monitor from control room

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, along with ministers and senior officers, reviewed the situation through the Real-Time Governance System (RTGS) control room.

Naidu has instructed district officials to ensure the safety of all residents and minimize damage in vulnerable coastal regions.

IMD's afternoon update

As of 2:30 PM on October 28, IMD said Cyclone Montha was located about 70 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, 150 km south-southeast of Kakinada, and 250 km south-southwest of Visakhapatnam. The storm continues to move north-northwestward, bringing strong winds and heavy rains to the Andhra coast.

People urged to stay safe

Authorities have urged people living in coastal areas to remain indoors and avoid venturing out until the storm weakens. Emergency helplines have been activated, and relief teams are on standby

