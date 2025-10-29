Cyclone Montha crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast, weakening into a depression as it moved northwest. AP CM Naidu surveyed the damage. Heavy rain is forecast for AP and Telangana, with orange alerts in some districts. Odisha evacuated 11,396 people.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday visited cyclone-affected areas in Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema district. CM Naidu also conducted an aerial survey of the areas in Amaravathi affected by Cyclone Montha.

IMD Issues Rainfall Warning, Orange Alert

Meanwhile, reacting to the impact of cyclone 'Montha', Visakhapatnam Cyclone Warning Centreuty officer Naga Bhushanam informed that an orange alert has been issued for NTR, Palnadu, and Prakasam districts, and that fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for the coming days. "The weather system could intensify into a depression within the next 24 hours, affecting districts such as NTR, Palnadu, Prakasam, Sri Potti Sriramulu, and Guntur. There is a chance of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with wind speeds reaching up to 60-70 km/h, gusting to 80 km/h. An orange alert has been advised for NTR, Palnadu, and Prakasam districts. The fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea today and tomorrow," Bhushanam explained.

Meanwhile, in Telangana, heavy rain occurred in the Warangal district due to the impact of Cyclone Mortha. Reacting to the impact of cyclone 'Montha', IMD Scientist Dr A Dharma Raju informed that the Northern and Eastern districts of Telangana would receive heavy to very heavy rainfall and three districts would receive extremely heavy rainfall. "The cyclone has been weakening for the past 6 hours and may weaken into a depression in the next 6 hours. Northern and Eastern districts of Telangana will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall and three districts will receive extremely heavy rainfall. It is moving towards North and Northwest at a speed of 15 Km per hour... Tomorrow, some districts will receive light to moderate rainfall and some isolated pockets will receive heavy rainfall. The weather conditions in Telangana will improve after tomorrow," IMD said.

Cyclone Makes Landfall, Weakens

Meanwhile, Cyclone Montha crossed the coast near Narasapuram, between Machilipatnam and Kakinada, at around midnight between 11:32 PM and 12:30 AM, and has since moved northwestward, said Dr Karuna Sagar, a scientist at the Meteorological Department in Amaravati. The IMD scientist also mentioned that it will continue moving north-northwestward and enter Telangana. "The severe cyclonic storm over central Bengal moved west-northwestwards and it crossed yesterday over the Andhra Pradesh coast, especially south of Kakinada, near Narsapur. So it crossed around midnight, 11.30 to 12.30, and further it moved northwestwards and it weakened into a cyclonic storm by 2.30 a.m. today. So it will continue towards moving north-northwestwards, and it will enter the Telangana region also, we are expecting like that," Sagar told ANI.

Odisha on High Alert, Evacuates Residents

In addition to Andhra Pradesh, Odisha is also experiencing the effects of Cyclone Montha. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi announced on October 28 that 11,396 people had been evacuated. To address the Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) 'Montha', 30 teams from the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRF) and five teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed as part of the emergency response measures. (ANI)