The remnant of Cyclone Ditwah, now a deep depression, is centered over the Bay of Bengal near Chennai, the IMD said. It is moving north and expected to weaken. The system has caused heavy rains, flooding, 3 deaths, and crop damage in Tamil Nadu.

Deep Depression Moves Northwards

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday said that the deep depression, the remnant of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah, currently centred over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts, has moved northwards at a speed of 10 kmph in the past six hours. According to IMD, it was centred at 5:30 am over the southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of the west-central Bay of Bengal, North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry & South Andhra Pradesh coasts.

"The Deep Depression (Remnant of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah) over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts moved northwards with the speed of 10 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 01st December 2025 over southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of westcentral Bay of Bengal, North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry & South Andhra Pradesh coasts, near latitude 12.8°N and longitude 80.6°E, about 50 km east-southeast of Chennai (India), 130 km northeast of Puducherry (India), 150 km northeast of Cuddalore (India), 200 km south-southeast of Nellore (India)," said IMD. The IMD stated that the minimum distance of the centre of cyclone Ditwah's remnants from the coasts of north Tamil Nadu and Puducherry is approximately 40 km. The weather organisation also predicts that the deep depression (remnant of Cyclonic Storm Ditwah) will likely move slowly northwards parallel to North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts and weaken into a depression during the next 12 hours. "The minimum distance of the centre of the deep depression from north Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coasts is about 40 km. It is very likely to move slowly northwards parallel to North Tamil Nadu-Puducherry and south Andhra Pradesh coasts and weaken into a depression during next 12 hours. The system will be centered over southwest & adjoining west central Bay of Bengal within a minimum distance of 30 km from the Chennai coast by noon of today, the 01st December," added IMD.

Heavy Rains, Flooding Lash Tamil Nadu

Meanwhile, heavy rains lashed Tiruvallur and other districts of Tamil Nadu on Monday, in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah. Besides Tiruvallur, several different parts of the state also witnessed intense rainfall after the cyclone made landfall. Chennai experienced strong winds, heavy showers, high tides and visible damage along Marina Beach. Additionally, flooding in the Manangkondan River in the Nagapattinam district cut off road access to Karuppapulam village. As a result, more than 100 acres of paddy fields were submerged, causing extensive agricultural losses.

State Reports Casualties and Damage

Tamil Nadu, state Disaster Management Minister K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran earlier mentioned that three people have died in rain-related incidents caused by Cyclone Ditawh in Tamil Nadu. Approximately 56,000 hectares of farmland have been flooded in the state, he said, adding that 24,000 hectares in Nagapattinam, 15,000 in Tiruvarur, and 8,000 in Mayiladuthurai were flooded.

Relief Measures and Preparedness

Additionally, Revenue Minister Ramachandran discussed the state's preparedness in view of Cyclone Ditwah, stating that 38 relief camps have been established across vulnerable districts. Nine have been established in Pudukkottai, two each in Mayiladuthurai and Ramanathapuram, four in Tiruvarur, two in Thanjavur, 10 in Nagapattinam, one each in Ranipet and Chengalpattu, and seven in Viluppuram, collectively accommodating 2,391 people. The Minister stated that since yesterday evening, 234 huts have been damaged due to rainfall. He also mentioned that Chief Minister MK Stalin will determine the relief measures after the rains. (ANI)