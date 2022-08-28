Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CWC to meet today; final schedule of party president election on agenda

    The meeting comes after the shock resignation of party veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday and his letter to party president Sonia Gandhi in which he lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for "demolishing the party's entire consultative mechanism".

    With several senior party leaders has decided to quit the party, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) is all set to meet on Sunday (August 28) at 3.30 pm in virtual mode. During the meeting, the final schedule for the next Congress president elections is expected to be discussed.

    It is reportedly said that besides giving approval to the polls schedule, the members of the CWC, the party's highest decision-making body, could also express confidence in the leadership provided by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

    This would be significant in the context of Azad's resignation and criticism of the leadership.

    The Congress, dealing with a number of high profiles' exit from the party, including that of Kapil Sibal and Ashwani Kumar, attempted to deflect the latest blow by alleging that Azad's DNA had been "Modi-fied" and linking his resignation to the end of his Rajya Sabha tenure.

    Ahead of the CWC meeting, it is reported that the process of the election of the president will be delayed by a few weeks, not more than that, and the party should have a full-time president in October.

    In October last year, the Congress had announced that the election of the new party president will be held between August 21 and September 20 this year.

    It is also said the election of the Congress president is likely to be delayed by a few weeks with the party focused on the Kanyakumari to Kashmir 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' starting September 7 and some state units not completing formalities. Several party insiders say Rahul Gandhi is persisting with his stance that he will not be the AICC president.

